A restored delivery truck and two descendants of the founders of the Fleckenstein Brewery will help celebrate the brewery’s impact on Faribault and the completion of a new city park.
The Rice County Historical Society is throwing ‘Fleck’sTravaganza’ this weekend. Festivities include a vehicle parade, led by a former brewery truck, dedication of Fleckenstein Bluffs Park, and a tour of the former brewery site.
“We’ll keep them busy for sure,” Rice County Historical Society curator Dave Nicholas said.
The celebration commences Friday with a vehicle parade through town, led by the 1946 Fleckenstein Brewery delivery truck. It was donated to the Historical Society by Ronald Holmblad after it sat idol in a woods for years. Volunteers restored the truck “from the ground up,” said Historical Society Board President Brian Schmidt.
Any classic car, motorcycle or any other vehicle with an unusual element is invited to join the parade, Schmidt noted.
Drivers must be in line outside the Historical Society Museum by 5:15 p.m., but they can come as early as 4:15 p.m. and pay a free visit to the museum and the Heritage and Harvest Halls.
The parade will drive past some of Faribault’s historical sites, and Schmidt said he’s hoping forecasted rain will hold off and spectators will come out to watch the parade pass by.
The route is Second Avenue NW, 14th Street NE, Shumway Avenue, First Street NE, Willow Street, 17th Street SW, Ninth Avenue SW, Fourth Street NW to Central Avenue.
Parade participants are then invited to join the monthly downtown car show that runs until 9 p.m.
Saturday’s festivities commence at 10 a.m. with a dedication ceremony for Fleckenstein Bluffs Park. The city park between First Avenue NE and the Straight River includes a playground, restrooms, picnic shelter and a river overlook.
The park takes it name from the brewery that was started in 1856 and used the caves in the river bluffs to brew and store beer. During prohibition and beyond, the brewery also manufactured soda pop. It shut down in 1964.
People can learn more about the brewery and the Fleckenstein family members who founded it during a presentation at the museum at 1 p.m. Attendees will then to take a tour of where the brewery once was located. The tour will conclude with a surprise appearance, Schmidt said.
The presentation and tour are limited to 50 attendees and cost $20 for both.
It will be the first time even Nicholas, who has worked for the Historical Society for a few years, has seen the site. It’s now part of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus, and school officials have granted access for the special event.
Nicholas said he’s also looking forward to meeting two descendants of the Fleckenstein family, who both will speak at the park dedication and one also at the history presentation.
Anyone interested in learning more about the brewery also can stop by State Bank of Faribault, which Schmidt said has an “unbelievable collection” of brewery memorabilia. The bank will stay open until 8 p.m. Friday and will be open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A new addition to the display is a video slideshow of the delivery truck restoration put together by Julie Fox.
Locals also can buy a tasty piece of memorabilia at the bank, the museum, Good Day Coffee and Star Sports Apparel. Replica bottles of Fleckenstein grape soda are for sale for $5 and come with an authentic original Fleck’s bottle cap. Schmidt found a stockpile of bottle caps saved for around the time of the brewery’s closure.
The restored truck will be on display during the park dedication Saturday, and there will be one last chance to check it out Sunday. A historical society volunteer appreciation event is by invitation only Sunday morning, but the public can see the truck while it is parked outside on Central Avenue downtown.