If Mother Nature cooperates, the Rice County Fairgrounds might be as busy Saturday as it is during the fair.
Several events are planned on the grounds throughout the day: a flea market, a car show, a demolition derby, remote control car derby and a live band. Most of the events are free for spectators.
The events kick off at 8 a.m. with the Rice County Historical Society’s fall flea market. The outdoor market goes until 2 p.m. in front of and behind the Historical Society Museum, which is on the east edge of the fairgrounds.
Vendors are setting up booths selling a wide variety of wares, said Historical Society Board President Brian Schmidt. Proceeds from the vendor rental fees support Historical Society operations.
The museum also will be open to visitors and Historical Society volunteers will be selling goodies to raise more funds.
Head a bit farther west beginning at 11 a.m. to find another slate of events hosted by KOWZ FM and KRUE FM.
There will be food trucks and a few more vendors throughout the day.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there is a car show sponsored by Harry Brown’s Family Automotive. Any unique car is welcome, said Jen Sandborn, executive assistant for the radio stations. There’s a $10 entry free and trophies.
Owners of smaller vehicles can compete in a remote control car derby from 2-4 p.m.
The full-size derby starts at 4 p.m. in the grandstand. Promoter Brandon Thomas said he’s expecting around 100 competitors and 2,000 or more spectators.
It’s $20 for most to watch the derby or $30 if you want to go down into the pit and meet the drivers.
All other events are free to attend, including a performance by The Dads after the derby in the beer garden. The classic rock band has a growing following in southeastern Minnesota.
It's the second year the Owatonna radio stations have put on a fall demolition derby at the Rice County Fairgrounds. The car show and other accompanying events are new additions this year, Sandborn said.
Weather forecasts say there are chances for rain Saturday, but most of the events are rain or shine. The demolition derby would be called off only if there is lightning or 2 or more inches of rain beforehand.
