Flannel Formal.JPG

The 2023 Faribault Flannel Formal returns Saturday at the 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery. The $20 ticket price includes a drink in a souvenir glass. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Flannel Formal 4

10,000 Drops Craft Distillers served its signature cocktails at the 2019 Faribault Flannel Formal. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Flannel Formal 8

Rob Kruchoski, 10,000 Drops co-owner, provides a sample of the distillery’s silver rum. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments