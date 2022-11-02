Bus 99 has an eco-friendly secret.
The newest addition to Faribault Transportation Company’s fleet is one of only a handful now on Minnesota roads running without any gasoline.
The bus does not look different than any others, but tucked underneath are two batteries that power the new electric vehicle.
“It’s good for clean air. It’s good for the Faribault community to be on the front end of technology,” said Faribault Transportation Manager Garrett Regan.
Faribault Transportation was one of five school bus transportation companies selected last year for a state-sponsored electric bus pilot project.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave Faribault Transportation nearly $254,000 to help fund the purchase of an electric bus and charging station.
The company, in exchange, is sharing data about the bus’ performance and energy consumption with the state that will help guide decisions about whether to invest in more electric buses.
Regan ordered the bus over a year ago. A spring arrival was then anticipated, but supply chain issues delayed the delivery until September.
Even after applying the grant dollars, Regan said the electric bus was a little more costly than buying a traditional diesel bus.
How much the bus might save in net operating costs remains to be seen.
While it’s presently not financially feasible to add more electric buses to the Faribault fleet, Regan said the lessons learned from the pilot could help that day arrive sooner.
So far the new bus has earned positive reviews from drivers, according to Regan.
“There’s a learning curve but everyone’s excited,” he said.
David Dienst, the primary driver, concurred. The charging system was easy to learn, and he charges it every night.
The bus drives much like any other, Dienst said. The acceleration is even a little better than a diesel, he added.
There is one notable change for drivers. They no longer need a break pedal. The new bus automatically breaks when he lifts his foot off the accelerator. It’s part of a system that keeps the battery charged while it’s in operation.
The batteries are supposed to keep the bus going for between 86 and 133 miles, Regan said, depending on weather, terrain and other factors. That means the bus can’t go on any long field trips but has enough charge for regular daily routes.
The bus is currently assigned to route 15, which travels on the northern side of the district and delivers students to and from Lincoln Elementary School, Cannon River STEM School and Faribault Middle School.
The students on the bus might notice it is quieter than the norm. So quiet, in fact, that a speaker on the front plays white noise, so pedestrians will hear it coming.
Come the warmer months, the passengers will notice one other upgrade in the new ride. It’s the only local, full-size school bus with air conditioning.