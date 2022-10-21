Sheriff and Attorney forum.JPG

Candidates for Rice County Attorney and Rice County Sheriff sit in city hall and answer questions in a public forum hosted by the American Association of University Women on Thursday evening. From left, Moderator Kymn Anderson, incumbent Sheriff Jesse Thomas, newcomer sheriff-candidate Ross Spicer, incumbent Attorney John Fossum and newcomer Attorney Brian Mortenson. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Some fireworks between the Rice County attorney candidates were contrasted by the calm nature of the Rice County sheriff candidates during the final American Association of University Women on Thursday evening.

Brian Mortenson forum.JPG

Newcomer candidate for Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson says his top priorities would be prosecuting violent criminals, training employees and repairing the office's relationship. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
John Fossum forum.JPG

Incumbent candidate for Rice County Attorney John Fossum says his top priority would be facilitating the diversion program for minor drug offenders. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Ross Spicer forum.JPG

Newcomer candidate for Rice County Sheriff Ross Spicer says his top priority would be rebuilding trust between the public and the police during the AAUW forum. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jesse Thomas forum.JPG

Incumbent candidate for Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said his top priority would be mental health during the AAUW forum on Thursday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

