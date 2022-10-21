Some fireworks between the Rice County attorney candidates were contrasted by the calm nature of the Rice County sheriff candidates during the final American Association of University Women on Thursday evening.
Many of the audience-submitted questions went unanswered, due to the one-hour time limit. The last AAUW candidate forum also had the largest audience of any of the previous ones this year.
After they outlined their backgrounds, Moderator Kymn Anderson asked the candidates to share their top priorities and what they look forward to in the next four years, if elected.
Brian Mortenson, who currently is an assistant Rice County attorney, said the attorney's office needs to work on training and retaining attorneys. He said the office also needs to "to repair our relationship with law enforcement," including being willing to listen to what they have to say and change our ways, if necessary."
Incumbent County Attorney John Fossum responded: "Well, first, we do have a good relationship with our law enforcement," he said. "That's just not accurate. Obviously, I can't address why people leave the office but turnover is what happens, particularly in government."
He then went on to say he is most looking forward to working on the new diversion program for minor drug offenders.
One question asked how the county attorney candidate would ensure domestic violence victims' voices are heard.
"(When victims no longer want to prosecute) there's always the question: Is that because they're being pressured by the offender? The best thing we can do," Fossum said, "is do our best to maintain contact with the victims and build a relationship with them so that we can deal with those cases moving forward."
Mortenson agreed that domestic-violence cases are the some of the most challenging.
"It's important that we are the ones to deliver bad news to the victim, instead of letting somebody else do it for us," he said. "We gain trust from the victim doing that as well. … Sometimes forcing prosecution with an uncooperative victim puts them in greater danger. We can actually disincentivize a victim from calling 911 and seeking help if, instead of listening to them, they think that we're going to force a charge on somebody they don't want charged."
Each attorney candidate was asked about their leadership and management skills.
Fossum said he manages 21 people in the current office and a $2.5-million budget. He said he has saved a cumulative $600,000 of his allotted funds since taking office.
"Brian talks about a mentorship program," he also said. "We don't call it a mentorship program, but we work with young lawyers. Since I handle the serious cases, I usually have one of the young lawyers work with me on the file, allow them to do a lot of the work and get some of that experience."
Mortenson disagreed with Fossum's framing of the budget.
"With a budget of $2.5 million, which is about a million more than the prior county attorney, it's not a virtue to say that you've raised the budget and are only saving approximately $75,000 a year," he said.
The challenger also said the attorney's office should be investing more in expert witnesses.
"We haven't hired any experts to prove cases in trial," Mortenson claimed. "It may cost us money, but it is not our job to save the county money. It's our job to prosecute the cases in our county."
Fossum quickly responded that they do hire experts in cases.
Mortenson also said high turnover has cost the office. He said, with 11 attorneys, three being supervisors, they've had, "virtually a 100% turnover," in the last three years.
For his closing comments, Mortenson mentioned that he would like to implement a mental-health court and increase the qualifiers for the new substance abuse diversion program to include first-time felony offenders. He also pointed out he's the only one with law-enforcement endorsements.
Fossum responded by saying, "there are law-enforcement officers that support Brian and law-enforcement officers that support me. The difference is I haven't asked them to sign a pledge."
Fosum said he's independent, then asked, "If you're endorsed by the union and the attorneys in the office, when it comes time to negotiate, who do you owe your allegiance to?"
Sheriff candidates
As for the two county sheriff candidates, the same top-priority question was given first to challenger Ross Spicer, who currently is the department's investigations sergeant.
"I think the ultimate thing is public trust," he said. "We know that law enforcement nowadays, it's a roller coaster all the time, you're up and down. The main point is that community involvement. … My overall goal in the next four years in to get law enforcement to the top, where we used to be."
Incumbent Jesse Thomas said his priority is mental health awareness. The new jail is being designed to better house people in mental health crises, he noted.
Next, Thomas outlined the work his office has done for survivors of domestic violence, including working closely with the HOPE Center.
Spicer echoed Thomas' sentiment and added that it is important to allow the HOPE Center advocates to discuss things with the victims, rather than the police pushing them in any direction.
Both sheriff candidates agreed the new Public Safety Center is needed and will provide lots of room for growth.
Then they were each asked the question about leadership and management.
Thomas outlined his professional background and experience working his way up the department. He noted working directly under former Sheriff Troy Dunn, who appointing him to replace him when he retired.
"I can honestly say that I've either trained or hired every person on the Sheriff's-Office side, except for two people," Thomas added.
Spicer said he wants to "motivate, empower and develop," which he plans to do with, "high integrity, empathy and trust."
The candidates were then asked what steps they would take to engage and maintain relationships with the Hispanic and Somali communities.
"It's going to take both sides," Spicer said. "… It takes everyone. There's no specific cure-all. It's gonna take everyone collectively. You know, is it more community events or (things of) that nature. I see it as a work in progress and there's no definitive answer."
Thomas answered this question by recalling the events preceding, during and following the Rice County Fair.
"We met with all the elders," he said. "We met with people from the mosque. We decided we needed some liaisons to come down there and help us communicate and help us work on making a safer fair. We had a great fair, except for about an hour.
"Then, we had a meeting after to see what went wrong. We came to the conclusion that it's the teenage kids and, as somebody who's raised a couple of them, it's sometimes challenging. We have more meetings so, as we get closer to the fair, we have a better understanding and a good idea of how we're going to address the problems."
To finish, Spicer said he hopes to fulfill his goal to become sheriff and spend time talking and listening to the public.
Thomas finished by pointing out that the crime rate in Rice County is the lowest it's been in eight years and he hopes to keep that going.