...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime
heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity
values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting
to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the
south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly
spread this afternoon and evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS
ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Northfield Fire Chief Tom Nelson and an assistant chief examine the fire damage.
A vintage pickup started a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in rural Rice County Thursday morning.
Firefighters from Northfield and Faribault responded to the fire at 13924 Cannon City Blvd., near the Cannon River Wilderness Area east trailhead, a little before 11 a.m.
A homeowner told the Faribault Daily News that he started his pickup in the garage, and it backfired and caught on fire. He got the vehicle out of the garage, but not before the fire spread to the garage. He got his wife out of the attached residence and called 911, he said. No one was injured.
The garage and a breezeway appeared to be destroyed. Northfield Fire Chief Tom Nelson said there was some fire extension into the ceiling of the house before firefighters were able to put it out. The house also sustained some smoke damage, the chief said.