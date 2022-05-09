TORNADO WATCH 194 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MN
. MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
AITKIN ANOKA BENTON
BLUE EARTH CARVER CHISAGO
CROW WING DAKOTA DODGE
FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN
GOODHUE HENNEPIN HOUSTON
ISANTI KANABEC LE SUEUR
MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS
MORRISON MOWER NICOLLET
OLMSTED PINE RAMSEY
RICE SCOTT SHERBURNE
SIBLEY STEARNS STEELE
WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON
WINONA WRIGHT
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A shed and its contents were damaged by fire Saturday afternoon southwest of Faribault.
First-responders were called to 5125 250th St. E. at 2:18 p.m. No people or animals were inside the building. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the north side of the shed, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Faribault firefighters put out the fire and Medford firefighters shuttled water to the rural property. The shed was heavily damaged. Firefighters were on scene until nearly 4:30 p.m.
"No one was hurt and firefighters did a great job of saving many of the contents in this building," Dienst said.
The cause of the fire is still being determined. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.