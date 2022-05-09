A shed and its contents were damaged by fire Saturday afternoon southwest of Faribault.

First-responders were called to 5125 250th St. E. at 2:18 p.m. No people or animals were inside the building. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the north side of the shed, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. 

Faribault firefighters put out the fire and Medford firefighters shuttled water to the rural property. The shed was heavily damaged. Firefighters were on scene until nearly 4:30 p.m.

"No one was hurt and firefighters did a great job of saving many of the contents in this building," Dienst said. 

The cause of the fire is still being determined. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation. 

 

 

