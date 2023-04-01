Damage was done to a Faribault home from a fire Saturday morning, but the occupants were able to get out safely.
Damage was done to a Faribault home from a fire Saturday morning, but the occupants were able to get out safely.
At 10:10 am on April 1, 2023, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a report of smoke in a room and flames in a wall at 1017 Sixth Ave. SW.
The occupants of the home were in the basement and smelled smoke. They went upstairs to find smoke and were able to see flames in the walls through some cracks. Upon responders arrival everyone was out of the home and there was smoke in the upstairs.
Firefighters made entry to the home through the front door and headed upstairs where they were met with heavy smoke and fire. They began hitting the fire from the stairs and made quick headway. As other crews arrived they began hitting the fire from an exterior gable end window and a hole that firefighters cut in the roof. The design of this home presented the challenge of hidden void spaces and storage areas which prolonged total extinguishment.
Crews cleared the scene at 1:14 pm.
The Faribault Fire Department conducted an investigation and determined that the weight of snow on the service wires pulled the support of the service wires out of the siding of the home, causing the wires to make contact with the aluminum siding. The electricity from the wire was seeking ground through the siding creating resistance and heating. Combustible building materials in a void space ignited causing the fire.
Fire Chief Dustin Dienst commented, “Every fire is a tragedy but this one could have been worse. Had this happened while the occupants were asleep or gone things could have been different.”
