Mitchell Ave 4.JPG

A cop walks toward the house that caught fire on Monday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Recharging batteries are suspected of causing a small house fire in Faribault Monday evening. Closed doors limited the fire's damage, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. 


Mitchell Ave 3.JPG

Police cars block Mitchell Avenue off to through traffic. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mitchell Ave 2.JPG

A firefighter center and exit the smoke-filled house at 1317 Mitchel Drive Monday a little after 5 p.m. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

