...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills near 30 degrees
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A firefighter center and exit the smoke-filled house at 1317 Mitchel Drive Monday a little after 5 p.m. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Recharging batteries are suspected of causing a small house fire in Faribault Monday evening. Closed doors limited the fire's damage, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
First responders were called to smoke in a residence at 1317 Mitchell Drive just after 5 p.m. There were no flames visible when they arrived, according to a news release from Dienst.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find a fire in a room with a closed door and quickly extinguished the small blaze. Most of the damage was contained to that room. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:45 p.m.
An investigation determined the cause of the fire was lithium ion batteries in a recharging device.
"Thankfully the homeowner came home when she did and they keep their interior doors closed at all times," Dienst said. "Those closed doors limited the smoke damage in this home.”