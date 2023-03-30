...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA
THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as mainly rain but will transition to freezing rain for
much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin
late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a couple
tenths of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western
MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 7 inches in
central and eastern MN. In addition, strong winds will develop
Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN
and possibly into eastern MN.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north
of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible
blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&