Screen Shot 2023-07-12 at 12.12.38 PM.png

Screenshot from MnDOT traffic camera

A crash that started two semis on fire has shut down I-35 southbound just north of Faribault. Traffic is being diverted at County Road 1.


Screen Shot 2023-07-12 at 12.04.47 PM.png
  

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134 or kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com.

