Faribault High School students on track to graduate in spring 2023 may now qualify to be automatically accepted into 51 post-secondary schools across the state.
Depending on their GPA and the courses they've completed by the summer before their senior years, students could receive a letter from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (MOHE) letting them know they qualify for a new direct-admissions program. Qualifying students will also have any application fees waived.
The need for the program became apparent when the MOHE noticed a steady decrease in immediate college enrollment over time. Simply put, high-school graduates aren't applying for college as much as before.
"The program aims to take some of the anxiety out of the admissions process, by answering the, “Will I get in?” question early," said MOHE Director of Research Meredith Fergus. "The program also aims to communicate to students that they are all college material. How many students don’t apply to college because they think they won’t get in?"
Other states have seen and addressed the same issue. By implementing a direct-admission program in 2015, Idaho saw an 88% increase in applications and an 11% increase in immediate, post-high-school enrollment into colleges and universities, according to a team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
In the same report, the researchers estimated that similar programs would have a significant effect on other states, including Minnesota. If Minnesota were to implement a similar program, they estimated the state would see more than a 13% increase in enrollment.
The MOHE used this report, as well as a few others, to put together a preliminary estimate on the effects such a program could have in Minnesota. Fergus outlined the goals of the program, which aren't only limited to the typical university.
"Of course, by college, we mean any form of post-high-school education and training offered at a post-secondary school, college, or university," Fergus said. (For example), welding certificates, associate degrees in early childhood education or bachelor’s degrees in business."
This data was the driving factor to fast-track the program in Minnesota, but it has not been implemented in such a broad capacity before this school year. During the last school year, a few select high schools and colleges participated in the program.
Data from the pilot version of the program, which began last October, was also used to determine the effect the program would likely have on the decline in post-secondary enrollments. In April, letters were sent to all Minnesota high schools asking to nominate themselves.
On Sept. 29, Faribault Public Schools was informed by the Office of the Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan that FHS is one of the about 40 participating high schools in the state invited to participate this year.
"We did apply and were accepted based on our student demographic data," said FHS Principal Joel Olson. "Currently, significant disparities in educational attainment exist for Minnesota's Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color. These disparities occur throughout the education pathway. Direct Admissions Minnesota has great potential to reduce equity gaps by providing important college-going information to high school students and eliminating the need for extensive college-going knowledge to navigate the college-admissions process."
Qualifying students should expect to receive their letters in late October, according to Fergus.
"By launching the program in October, we want to spur conversations about post-high-school planning, give students as many options as possible and as much time as possible," said Fergus. "Our goal is to increase the number of students enrolling next fall, especially among lower-income, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students and students in greater Minnesota. We also would like to see more Minnesota high-school graduates stay in-state for college next fall."
Fergus said that, so far, the reactions from students and parents have been reassuring.
"Based on reactions from students at the in-person, student-parent nights and conferences we’ve been to, it provides students — and likely parents — with joy and relief," she said. "We’ve seen some happy tears from students who found out they met all the criteria for their dream school, meaning they are one step closer to making it a reality. For counselors, it’s a level of transparency in college admissions that allows them to provide early information to students and help them move to focusing on the details, (like) financial aid, filing the FAFSA, comparing colleges and majors."