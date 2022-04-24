Hannah Wetzel is highly invested in all things agriculture.
The Faribault High School senior was recently awarded the James W. Tracy scholarship, available to Minnesota students planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture.
The scholarship is granted by the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Applicants are scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
Following graduation from high school this spring, Wetzel plans to attend Iowa State University and double major in agriculture business and accounting. She was surprised upon learning she was a recipient of the scholarship, especially since there were over 160 applicants from Minnesota.
“It’s a really cool honor,” Wetzel said.
The scholarship is funded by a gift from James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison who died in 2014. Tracy was said to “have a deep love for the land, farming and the desire to support youth, which led him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation.”
Wetzel is one of 35 scholarship recipients who will be recognized on stage at the 2022 Minnesota FFA State Convention. They will be honored at noon Tuesday, April 26 at the 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus.
Wetzel was involved in FFA since seventh grade. She was enrolled in the Medford chapter before Faribault started its own program.
The 2020-2021 academic year marked Faribault High School’s first offering of FFA, a youth development program that prepares students for agriculture-related careers in business, science and technology. The program gives students opportunities to compete in livestock judging and a variety of other contests that demonstrate their knowledge of agriculture.
As her FFA career comes to a close, Wetzel reflected on the skills the organization helped her build and the memorable experiences she had.
“It’s a very good program that teaches you a lot of things,” Wetzel said. “You meet a lot of new people, and learn more about the agricultural industry. I show cattle, but FFA gives you a different perspective on the ag industry. It has helped me get out of my comfort zone too.”
Wetzel has also gained leadership experience, including serving as president of the FHS chapter this year.
In 2019 Wetzel and her livestock judging team won the regional contest and placed fourth at state. Wetzel competed in the Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency Application contest and took first place last year.
Wetzel also is a member of the Big Woods 4-H Club in Rice County. She is a
American Junior Shorthorn Association member and placed as a top five finalist in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Contest at the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in the 13 to 16 years old division.
Through her time on the livestock judging team, Wetzel said she has obtained time management, public speaking and communication skills by having just 12 minutes to judge a class and having to explain her reasoning to the judges concisely.