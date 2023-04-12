The stars of Faribault High School’s spring musical “Oklahoma!” laughed as they shared stories of how their country accents “just slip in” when they’re going about their day-to-day.
“The script is written in a southern dialect,” said FHS senior Jonathan Tutewoho, 16, who plays Curly. “So, since we started the show, we’ve been talkin’ in a southern accent.”
“Even in class,” the musical’s director, Paul Johnson, interjected.
Tutewoho continued: “It’s been really annoyin’ for some people.”
“It’ll just slip in sometimes,” FHS senior Karly Flom, 18, added, who plays Aunt Eller.
“You’ll be talkin’ to yer mom and she’ll ask you, ‘What are you doin’ right now?’” said Abbe Brien, 17, who plays Laurey Williams.
From Thursday to Sunday, the students will perform the musical that is set in the Oklahoma territory, back in the turn of the 20th century.
It’s a comedy about two rival suitors, a stubborn cowboy named Curly McLain and hard-headed farmhand named Jud Fry, as they try their best to court the farm girl, Laurey Williams.
The play features five lead characters, some supporting characters and an about-40-student ensemble.
Students also built the sets and are responsible for running the sound and lights as well. Only the stage band contains a mix of adult and student players.
“We adults show them how to do it, then they take over,” Johnson said. “We adults are here just in case. They keep us young.”
FHS junior Adrian Perez, 17, who plays Will Parker, said the biggest reward of being part of the production is the bond formed among the cast.
“In the two years that I’ve been here, I’ve gotten to know so many people,” he said. “I love them to death and care about them so much. It’s just been amazing experience being around all of them.”
Ironically, being in character has taught Brien a little about herself.
“With each role, you’re showing a part of yourself to the audience,” she said. “It might not be you entirely as a person, but like, it’s something I’ve really found that’s rewarding. While I’m learning a character or portraying a character, I often find that I’m reaching within certain aspects of myself and pulling them out.”
On the flip side, she’s also found herself pulling some things out of her character.
“(Laurey’s) not really compliant, especially when it comes to Curly,” she said. “I’ve seen myself … standing up for myself. Not in a harsh way, but just standing my ground and being like, ‘No. This is what I believe in.’”
Flom agreed, but with a different character trait from her character.
“Me too, with sassiness,” she said with a grin.
“You’ve always been sassy,” Johnson said with a laugh.
“But this show has amplified it,” Flom added.
Before heading out on stage for rehearsal, Perez gave a quick summary and his thoughts of the musical.
“This show is three words: chaotic, fun, cowboys,” he said.
“It’s definitely not a show I expected to like this much,” Flom added.
“Yeah, it’s grown on me,” Perez said.