“Nebo Hierichonticus, Nebo for short” is the name of the 120-pound robot created by Faribault High School’s six-person robotics team.
The students and their robot, which is named after a scorpion and the Babylonian god of wisdom and schools, recently came in second place out of the 61 teams competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition 10,000 Lakes Regional at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The falcons earned a trip to Houston from April 19-22 for the FIRST Championship — a contest for top teams from around the country.
While Faribault’s team is comprised of just six people, the other top-ranking teams had around 30 or 40 people, according to members of the FHS team and their head coach, Matt Barron.
“It’s kind of a post-COVID thing that we’ve been noticing,” Barron said about lower local participating. “It was a challenge … Just because we’re such a small team, it’s hard to get everything done, but we don’t want to make it not fun.”
Even with such a small team they managed to finish their robot in the three months they’re allowed to work on it.
“Going into the season, we just said we wanted to make something that would be competitive and have fun with it,” Barron said. “So to take second was totally unexpected for us. That was something that we couldn’t even imagine would happen when we started the season.”
The competition includes a two-and-a-half-minute game comprised of three main parts. First, the robot has to operate itself, which is accomplished by coding it to perform certain tasks.
Then comes a 1 minute and 45 seconds period of “tele-operated,” or remote-controlled, gameplay. During this segment, the robot is also required to do certain tasks, like picking up various items and dropping them in corresponding areas.
The last 30 seconds, another part of the field opens up for new endgame tasks. Teams get points based on how well and how quickly they complete the tasks, as well as some bonus points for additional challenges, like balancing on a teeter totter.
Overcoming challenges
Among other criteria like permitted power sources and types of wire, the robot needs to fit within certain dimensions at the start of the match. This proved to be a challenge, according to team captain Tyler O’Neil, a senior at FHS.
“There are other robots in there — things are running — you know,” O’Neil said. “There’s six robots on a field moving all at the same time as fast as they can, everybody gets problems. And, you know, we’re no exception to that. We had problems.”
However, FHS senior Thomas Drenth, the other team captain, said they “were lucky that it was just during practice.”
“We had problems during those, which allowed us to kind of try things and to discover new things that didn’t cause a problem but could in the future,” Drenth said. “We did a lot of preventative action that first day, which kind of led us sail smoothly throughout the rest of the competition.”
O’Neil agreed, giving credit to their pit team for much of their success. “Our pit team worked really hard between every single match,” he said.
He said the pit team is given 15 minutes to replace a wheel, but they were able to do it in just six.
Baron added that, while a small team could be a drawback in some aspects, fewer team members build stronger bonds.
“I also think that the kids we do have a really close,” he said. “I mean, everybody gets along very well, communicates really well. They work super hard. They’re dedicated to what we’re doing. I mean, these kids really want to be here and they desperately want to compete.”
Life skills
O’Neil added that, after their seventh-ranked group beat the second-ranked group, he “knew they were cooking.” Then, reflecting on his experience so far on the robotics team, he said it has helped him in most aspects of life.
“As a student, I feel like robots really helped me with my entire life, like academically especially,” he said. “It’s enforced some of that work ethic and learning skills, as well as helping to accelerate my STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, specifically.”