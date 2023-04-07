robotics 2.jpeg

The Faribault High School robotics team poses with “Nebo Hierichonticus, Nebo for short,” their robot. From left, Carl Malecha, Jonathan Gehrke, Matt Barron, Rylan Gustafson, Thomas Drenth, Jason “Doc” Engbrecht, Tyler O’Neil, Enola Manson. (Photo courtesy of Matt Baron)
robotics 1.jpeg

The Faribault High School robotics team does final preparations during the First Robotics Competition 10,000 Lakes Regional, held last week at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy of Matt Baron)

“Nebo Hierichonticus, Nebo for short” is the name of the 120-pound robot created by Faribault High School’s six-person robotics team.


Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments