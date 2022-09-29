Faribault homecoming tour 2022 (11).JPG

Royal Faribault Falcons were at the end of the cast. In the front, homecoming king Ricky Cordova and homecoming queen Clara Malecha were joined by their royal court. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault homecoming tour 2022 (10).JPG

During the homecoming tour, hugs were shared between former students and their teachers from their childhood. For some of the falcons, this was their favorite part of the day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Faribault High School drummers led the parade of Falcon pride through several schools Thursday.

Faribault homecoming tour 2022 (1).JPG

To entertain themselves while they awaited the arrival of the high-school visitors, the students at Cannon River STEM School did the Oreo Challenge, where they have to get an Oreo cookie from their forehead to their mouth without using their hands. Evan Rinehart (furthest right) showed his skills by getting it within just a few seconds. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault homecoming tour 2022 (7).JPG

Sophia Mentz and Freddy Falcon lead the students of Cannon River STEM School through a series of cheers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments