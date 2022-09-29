Faribault High School drummers led the parade of Falcon pride through several schools Thursday.
The marchers included the pep band, cheer squad, student council, and on the tail end of the group, the 2022 homecoming king and queen were joined by the court.
Ian Ehlers is a member of the homecoming court, who was escorted by Karly Flom. He returned to the high school and talked about the small-town homecoming pride in Faribault.
“It’s mostly tradition,” he said. “Just classmates voting on who they like — people they feel have a positive impact on the school. I think we got a great group of people representing the school.”
By lunch, Ehlers had already visited most of the district’s elementary schools.
“(My favorite was) Jefferson, just because I went there when I was younger,” he said. “I especially liked seeing all my old teachers. But all the schools were great. It was good; it was fun. I love to see the kids get involved and showing their school spirit.”
After lunch, the cast (a group of falcons) hopped back on the bus to finish their tour. Their next stop was the Cannon River STEM School, where dozens of kids were awaiting their arrival.
The cast was a little late getting back from lunch, but the STEM School was prepared. To help keep the kids entertained, they chose one student from each class to do the Oreo challenge. Each student put an Oreo on their forehead and, without using their hands, they had to get it into their mouth. While many of the kids struggled, Evan Rinehart was able to do it within a few seconds, blessing the crowd with a celebration dance as they chanted his name.
Shortly after, a steady drum beat echoed from around the main school building. Then, the kids welcomed the cast with screams, cheers and applause.
As the final member of the homecoming court finished introducing himself, the cheer squad and FHS student council president Sophia Mentz led the kids through a collection of cheers. Each member of the royal court stood with the kids, encouraging them all to dance along.
Lastly the cast visited Faribault Middle School and the school district offices. Again, they were greeted with a palpable Falcon pride, characterized by the cheers and high-fives of excited children.
FHS Activities Director Kevin Kleiner applauded the work of the high school student participants, student council co-advisors Valerie Klusak and Jenna Duske and pep band director Noah Grothe.
“Everything went very well,” Kleiner said. “It was so fun to see all the students having a good time and showing off their Falcon pride. Thanks to the pep band, homecoming court, cheerleaders and captains for making it a great day.”
Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.