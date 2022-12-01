Tar Tut candid 2.jpg

Tar Tut candid 2.jpg

Tar Tut leads a bovine during a past livestock competition. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Schultz)
Cal.jpg

Cal Schultz participates in a livestock judging competition. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Schultz)

In 2014, they were the Minnesota intermediate livestock-judging champions. This time around, they went head-to-head to represent their colleges in a national competition.


Nick Flom.jpeg

Nick Flom sits down to figure out his ranking for the swine competition at the North American International Livestock Exposition. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Schultz and NAILE)
2014 General Livestock Judging Intermediate Overall Team Rice.jpg

The 2014 Minnesota 4-H General Livestock Judging Intermediate Championship team came from Rice County. From left, Nick Flom, Cal Schultz, Tar Tut, Mikayla Wetzel and Max Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Schultz)
High Team Overall, Oklahoma State.jpg

The High Team Overall National Champions of the Livestock Judging Competition was Oklahoma State University. (Photo courtesy of NAILE)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments