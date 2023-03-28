The pandemic prevented the 2020 Class of Faribault High School Distinguished Alumni from being properly recognized.


Vernon 'Van' Nelson Mug

Nelson
Michael Gramse Mug

Gramse
Bob Dettmer Mug

Dettmer
Daniel Lips Mug

Lips
Anne Carlin Mug

Carlin
Brenda Eisenschenk Mug

Eisenschenk

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments