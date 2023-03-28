The pandemic prevented the 2020 Class of Faribault High School Distinguished Alumni from being properly recognized.
Instead of moving on to a new class of inductees now that their annual banquet can resume, Jill Fagerlund and other organizers have decided to go back to 2020. The 2020 inductees — Anne Carlin, Bob Dettmer, Brenda Thayer Eisenschenk, Michael Gramse, Dan Lips and Van Nelson — will finally be recognized in person on April 22.
People who would like to attend the $20 event are asked to RSVP by Saturday.
An independent group of local volunteers have been coordinating the alumni program since 2017, according to Fagerlund said. The group accepts nominations, selects the honorees and plans the event. The chosen alumni also are honored in two places at the high school — a permanent plaque with their names as well as a more prominent but temporary display with photographs.
The $20 dinner fee only covers costs. The program is not a fundraiser. The goal, Fagerlund said, is simply to highlight some of Faribault’s outstanding graduates who have gone on to professional success, extraordinary public service, or both.
About the 2020 Faribault High School Distinguished Alumni:
Van Nelson, Class of 1962
Nelson served for over 40 years with the Peace Corps in posts that took him all over the world. After a term as a volunteer in Thailand he worked for the organization in positions ranging from education program manager to Iran to country manager for Moldova and Georgia. He retired in 2008 but continued to consult.
Michael Gramse, Class of 1966
Gramse founded MRG Tool and Die after serving in the Navy. He spent 40 years as president of the company before turning over leadership to his son in 2019. Gramse also has been an advocate for technical education and serves on the South Central College Foundation Board.
Bob Dettmer, Class of 1969
Dettmer taught for over 30 years in Forest Lake and coached wrestling. He served 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and was called to active duty in Kuwait. He served as a Republican state representative from 2007 to 2022, representing northern Twin Cities suburbs.
Dettmer has retired to Florida and will be the only honoree not planning to be in attendance on April 22.
Daniel Lips, Class of 1973
Lips was a cardiologist who has practiced in Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas and Missouri. While the lead outreach cardiologist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute he returned to Faribault for a monthly cardiology clinic. In addition to treating patients he authored papers and served on medical advisory boards. He retired in 2019.
Anne Carlin, Class of 1982
Carlin is a consultant and humanitarian who has traveled the world.
She has worked for government and humanitarian organizations ranging from the United Nations to the World Bank and has worked with people ranging from Afghan refugees to U.S. policymakers. She has traveled to over 70 countries.
Brenda Thayer Eisenschenk, Class of 1988
After a series of sales jobs, Eisenschenk founded InteleCONNECT, a telecommunications consulting business in Sauk Rapids in 2007. She also had volunteered for a number of community organizations and projects in Faribault and later in the St. Cloud area.