When Faribault High School student Patrick Burdahl heard his first offer, he didn't let the excitement get to him.
"Because of the risk of the fact that you don't have a whole lot of experience — you're just entering market — I would be interested if you can go to 20% of the company," said Casey Rutherford, Faribault Public School District director of technology and innovation.
The offer was double the original ask of 10% of the company in exchange for a $25,000 investment. Burdahl quickly shot back an alternative.
"Would you be willing to do $30,000 for 20% of the company?" Burdahl asked.
"I could do that," Rutherford replied.
After confirming the other 'sharks' were out, Burdahl and Rutherford made the deal. The class applauded as Rutherford vocalized his delight for the negotiation.
The negotiation was the first of several to wrap up Amelia Knudson-Griffith's intro-to-business class at Faribault High School. Instead of giving a written test, Knudson-Griffith arranged a mock version of the show "Shark Tank."
Rather than famous businesspeople, school staff and other community members sat in as the sharks. And instead of owners of startups, the presenters were high-school students.
Along with Rutherford, the sharks were substitute teacher/Knudson-Griffith's mom, Candace Knudson, Allina Health Community Engagement Lead Natalie Ginter, Integration Coordinator and AVID District Director Heidi Oanes. For one of the presentations, Assistant Principal Ryan Wynn also got in on the action.
"The students come up with a new product or service and then present it to (the sharks)," Knudson-Griffith said. "It focuses on their entrepreneurial skills, public speaking, sales, marketing; they're supposed to bring everything that they learned this semester in for the presentation."
Most of the students brought in homemade prototypes of their ideas. Trent Ta, brought in a plate of egg rolls to give the sharks a taste of what his eco-friendly Vietnamese restaurant would offer.
Overcoming anxiety
Some of the students were visibly nervous while giving their pitches. James Olson and Lucas Marquez presented their all-in-one, dishwasher-safe oven mitt and scrubbing brush.
Olson was slightly anxious at the beginning of his presentation, but after some encouragement from his classmates and teachers, his stage presence abruptly changed.
"Our (oven mitt) is different. With a regular mitt, your hand could slip and you could burn yourself. Or even worse, you could drop the food," he said, just as a some food accidentally fell to the ground from his demonstration tray.
"Uh, see?" he improvised, before dumping the rest of the food onto the floor. "Just like that."
Tatiana Salt and Nealie Adams pitched a tray for vehicles. It was similar to the tray in front of someone on an airplane, but smaller. They were honest and acknowledged their products limitations, including the $10 profit margin.
"That doesn't seem like a big profit margin," Ginter said. "So, if you're (selling the product) in Hy-Vee, they're gonna want a cut of the cost as well."
"Yeah, that's something that we struggled on deciding because, as great as our product is, I don't think that people would buy it for much more than $40," Salt replied.
Two sharks went in on the product, even offering to provide connections in manufacturing and legal counsel. Those connections came with a higher stake in the company. Still, Salt and Adams were happy to accept the sharks' terms to make the deal happen.
Lessons learned
After the class ended, Olson explained how he overcame his nerves.
"I guess, either we do it or we fail," he said. "We'd have to do it or else we'd never get a deal, if this was actually 'Shark Tank.'"
Marquez said he felt nervous at first too, but he was really happy with the outcome.
"I feel like it was pretty easy once we started doing it," he said. "Also, I think we actually ended up saying more than we even wrote down."
Aside from learning "a lot more about advertising, marketing and selling," Salt said she felt it was a good exercise in public speaking.
"I learned that maybe I shouldn't stress out so much for a presentation," she said. "I tend to get really stressed out and really nervous."
Adams agreed.
"I think I learned a lot, especially watching other people and hearing the feedback they get as well," she said.
Knudson, who used to teach full time at the high school, applauded her daughter's unique teaching style.
"I just think she (teaches with) real-world experiences," Knudson said. "All these kids have to actually think outside the box, rather than everything being fed to them."