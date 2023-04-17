A man allegedly was selling fentanyl pills and marijuana while living at a Faribault hotel.
Keiamie Degurise Woods, 25, who is from Mississippi, was charged with two felony counts of drug sales Friday in Rice County District Court.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force arranged a sting after receiving information that Woods was selling fentanyl out of the Regency Hotel on Highway 60, according to a court complaint. A “cooperating defendant” bought fentanyl pills from Woods in a controlled by earlier this month, the charges allege. Fentanyl is a dangerously powerful synthetic opioid.
After obtaining a warrant, agents searched Woods’ hotel room on Wednesday. They allegedly found seven suspected fentanyl pills, a bag of marijuana, bullets and nearly $1,900.
Before he was taken to jail, Woods allegedly admitted to selling marijuana but said he only uses and does not sell fentanyl. There was no paraphernalia in the hotel room indicative of fentanyl use, the court complaint notes.
In an interview at jail Woods reportedly said he was homeless, had been unemployed for six months, and was living off of drug sales and proceeds from his grandfather’s life insurance. When informed about the sting buy, Woods allegedly admitted to occasionally selling fentanyl he buys from dealers in Minneapolis.
“I’m homeless bro, I was just doing what I had to do,” Woods reportedly said. “I have to try to make a living and at least sell to keep smoking.”