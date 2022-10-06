Growing up Dina Fesler loved to stage pretend fashion shows for her Barbie dolls in her grandmother’s basement. Now, she’s doing the real thing.

Dina Fesler stands amid her dresses, all made from single-use plastics. Eight of her designs are on display in the FiftyNorth Gallery until mid-October. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
From a distance, these gowns may seem like typical designer couture until the single-use plastic textiles are inspected more closely.
Dina Fesler’s Greensanity Designs were inspired during a trip to East Africa when she was taking a walk on a quiet Somali beach that was overwhelmed by heaps of blowing and floating garbage.
The plastic used in this dress titled “News” was made from the plastic wrapping newspapers are encased in during wet delivery times.
Dina Fesler stands between two of her dresses on display at the Gallery at FiftyNorth this month. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

