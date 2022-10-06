Growing up Dina Fesler loved to stage pretend fashion shows for her Barbie dolls in her grandmother’s basement. Now, she’s doing the real thing.
Fesler, who lives outside of Dennison, presents her latest show at the FiftyNorth Gallery until mid-October.
After a successful career as a fashion designer, Fesler has traded red carpet runways for the recycling bins, as she fashioned her latest collection, using only repurposed plastics.
This latest venture, Greensanity Designs, was inspired by a trip to East Africa. While walking along a beach in Somalia, Fesler said she was disgusted by the sight of billowing plastic bags, heaps of plastic bottles and islands of floating plastic garbage that littered the otherwise beautiful beach.
That horrific sight of plastic pollution challenged her to stop buying plastic, and to clean and save the household plastic she did have to find another purpose for its use. She used the time to read, research and learn about the crisis facing the global environmental today.
“I’m a culture junkie,” she said. “I can never learn enough.”
During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Fesler decided to use the extra time spend at home to make something out of the mountain of plastic she had collected in her garage. Inspired by a Pinterest video on making plastic flowers, she felt compelled to go back to her roots and design dresses again. She started designing her new line by cleaning the mounds of plastic she had stored in her garage at her home on a hobby farm.
“The work was so satisfying, yet so depressing,” she recalls. “Yes, the dresses are cool to look at, but mankind’s daily plastic consumption is such a horrible thing to happen to our planet.”
Fesler reuses fruit packaging mesh, newspaper bags, cereal packing, food containers, coffee lids, Styrofoam cups and delivery box peanuts to create the “fabrics.” She said she cuts, shapes and fastens the plastics using “the magic of the hot glue gun.”
After finding a stash of mannikins left over from her years at the forefront of fashion designing in the 1990s-2000s, she hung the dresses on the forms. After a friend spied her new environmentally-themed designs, she was asked to exhibit them at the Cannon Falls Library. Soon, the dresses went on display in clothing stores in downtown Zumbrota.
“I am like the violin player on the Titanic,” she said. “When I wrote out my doom and gloom Artist Statement, I officially became buzz kill Dina.”
Fesler hopes people walking past the exhibit at FiftyNorth will stop to read the environmental assessments that are included in the descriptions that accompany each dress.
“Don’t turn a blind eye to what’s polluting our planet,” she pleads. “If each person could change their personal behavior regarding plastics usage, that would go a long way to helping the global situation.”
Former fashionista
After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in fashion design, Fesler moved to New York City where she worked as a receptionist at “a cheap prom dress factory.” She said she was captivated by top fashion designers Norma Kamali, Issacs Mizrahi and Todd Oldham because “they pushed the envelope from serious to make fashion fun, quirky and whimsical.”
After working her way up the rungs of fashion, she found herself teaching design to students in China.
“Then I realized once I was away, that I wanted to come back home on my own terms,” she esaid. “I like my casserole tribe.”
After moving back to Minnesota, Fesler started her own business, the Emperor’s New Clothes, which she describes as a retail salon for women who wanted her personal time and attention. Looking back at her stint in the Twin Cities, Fesler said her role morphed from business owner to a mixture of personal shopper, designer and stylist.
“I had only one man who ever wore my clothes,” she said, “and his name was Prince.”
Although she didn’t design clothes for rock stars, the Paisley Park megastar reportedly loved the fabrics and patterns Fesler found scouring the textile markets of Thailand and India.
“Some of those amazing textiles literally make you drool,” she said. “Especially the brocades.”
Prince himself never came to her studio, but instead sent a female assistant and a burly body guard who would carry out the bags and bags of jackets, shirts, vests and pants the assistant selected with guidance from Fesler. Tailors at Paisley Park, Prince’s home and studio in Chanhassen, would then alter the clothes to fit the small-statured rock star.
The designer and the singer parted ways, she explained, when Prince wanted more silky fabrics that were outside of Fesler’s expertise.
“Let’s just say he funded my vacations,” she said.
Global awareness
Today, Dina and husband Brad have three adopted daughters who were born in China, India and Ethiopia. Two of the girls are spending part of the year in India and the rest in China, volunteering at the orphanages they lived in while studying the culture, history and language of that nation.
“You could call it a gap year, but I think of it as a closure year,” she said.