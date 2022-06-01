As the calendar turns to June, several local farmers markets have already reopened for the summer or are set to reopen. With the post-COVID economy still in flux, markets and vendors across the region are recalibrating their offerings to meet the desires of shoppers.
The Faribault, Waseca, Le Sueur and St. Peter markets are just getting started. Already, the Owatonna Farmers Market and the Riverwalk Market Fair in Northfield have begun their seasons.
Another option for shoppers will be the Cannon Valley Farmers Market, which is set to be held on Thursdays, beginning June 16. Tiffany Tripp, the founder and manager of the Cannon Valley Farmers Market, said that the time was determined to be optimal by a community survey.
In part, the different time is to avoid any conflicts with the established Faribault Farmers Market, which runs on Saturday mornings throughout the summer. However, Tripp said that Cannon Valley is far from the only farmers market in Minnesota offering Thursday evening hours.
Tripp said that in part, Thursday evening is so appealing to many farmers market goers because it gives an opportunity for those Minnesotans who wish to spend the weekend away from home to stock up on goods before they leave on Friday afternoon.
While the Farmers Market has a solid core of 20 to 30 members, Tripp said that a key focus will be on expanding access to both businesses and locals who have, she believes, not had access to all a Farmers Market can offer for too long.
For lower income area residents, that means offering the ability to pay for food items with an EBT card. The Farmers Market also wants to diversify its vendor base, including farmers throughout the region from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) backgrounds.
“I’m hoping we can make this market a more welcoming place for people of color,” she said. “We’re trying to open some more doors and give people opportunities.”
While farmers markets in Northfield and Owatonna haven’t made such drastic changes, they are including plenty of popular first-time vendors, and drawing in plenty of first-time shoppers.
“Our vendor list is full and yet we are continuing to take more applications,” said Riverwalk Board Chair Teresa Jensen. “It's a real mix of farmers and artists and artisans.”
Jason Schwartz, with the Owatonna Farmers Market, said that a lot of new vendors have joined the market this year, ensuring a wide and varied selection of products. With some vendors only coming for some markets, the mix changes on a weekly basis.
Markets like Riverwalk bring in vendors from across the region. Elli Kalke and Dale Fields, of Fieldstone Apiaries, for example, have begun coming down from rural Elko New Market to sell their raw honey, which can also be found at Northfield’s Paisley Gardens.
“We like supporting local,” she said. “We buy local, it’s about keeping the money local.”
Others, like Kathy and Joe Riley, are Northfielders hoping to use the market to expand their business. The Rileys recently opened up their own sauce and seasoning company, Joe Mama’ BBQ Sauce + Seasonings.
The Riverwalk even includes the opportunity to voice their opinion on one of the thorniest geopolitical issues of the era, thanks to students at Greenvale Park Elementary. Concerned about the Conflict in Ukraine, a group of Fifth Graders at Greenvale Park decided to organize a booth that would sell Ukraine-related trinkets.
All proceeds from the sales will go to Alight, formerly known as the American Refugee Committee. Fifth grader Adela Melby proudly noted that in just two weeks at the Riverwalk, the fifth graders had managed to raise about $2,500 for the cause.
Julie Johnson with Cannon River Fiber Farm, a regular presence at the Riverwalk for years, said that the customers she’s talked to have made it clear they are enjoying the varied selection of local products on offer this year.
“Sales have been great,” she said. “People are commenting on how happy they are with the number of vendors and variety of vendors.”