Handfuls of community members made their way to the Rice County Fair’s car port Thursday evening to peruse through a variety of goods.
Cannon Valley Farmers Market’s weekly summer market brought hungry-shoppers over 20 varieties of vegetables, grass-fed beef, coffee beans, soap and baked goods.
Cannon Valley Farmers Market co-manager Siobhán Colleran said vegetable season is now in full swing, and community members are coming out to purchase fresh produce.
Colleran co-manages the market along with Ana Guerrero. Together the duo have been working to roll out new local food incentive programs.
This marks the first year that the market is offered year-round.
Managers say all products sold at the market are locally grown, raised and made in the Cannon Valley region. Some exceptions are accepted for products not available in Minnesota, like coffee made from local roaster Santa Martha Cafe.
The Thursday market runs through Sept. 22, and takes place from 4-7 p.m. In October, the market will move back to an indoor market in Faribo West Mall.
Colleran said many vendors participating in the summer markets are returning vendors.
Among new vendors is Bao Xiong and her daughter Pahoua Lo, who provide over 20 varieties of vegetables. The family recently moved to Nerstrand after buying the previous Singing Hills Goat Dairy farm.
“It’s great to have them here,” Colleran said during Thursday’s market.
Sue Wagner, of Peaceful Valley Pastures, previously participated in the market’s winter season. She was eager to participate in the summer season on Thursdays, and said the season started off a bit slow. Wagner expects it to pick up more now that vegetables are available for purchase.
Many new shoppers during Thursday’s market appreciated the variety of products available. Among the shoppers was youngster Logan Rients, who attended with her grandmother. The small number of coins jingled in her purse as she made her way through the car port perusing the vegetables and flowers.
Brenda Manderfeld, of Whispering Creek Farm Girls, was in attendance with a collection of soaps made from goat milk. Manderfeld and her daughter Beth Ann Hanson make a variety of hand soaps, shampoo bars and goat milk lotion. New this season they have dog shampoo bars.
Manderfeld said they are also expanding their products to meet the needs of customers.
