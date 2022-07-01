Redevelopment of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery site narrowly took another step forward Wednesday.
The Economic Development Authority approved demolition of most of the historic buildings. But the vote was 3-2 with the two opponents objecting to an anticipated tax increment financing request.
The EDA’s consent to demolish the buildings was required to make the redevelopment project eligible to receive tax increment financing — a form of financial subsidy cities can give to developers also commonly called TIF.
Developer KK&G Properties has not yet received formal city approval for TIF or for its plans to build an apartment building and a storage facility on site on Highway 60.
But Deanna Kuennen, the city’s community and economic development director, said the company wants to move forward with demolition and ground contamination cleanup now, in hope of getting the work completed before winter.
“This is an agreement that allows them to do the demolition and says that the EDA will work in good faith with the city and the developer to pursue redevelopment,” Kuennen told the EDA commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
Like their peers on the City Council and Historic Preservation Commission, some members of the EDA lamented but accepted the change in the development proposal that now includes demolishing the oldest and most prominent buildings. Only two of the newer structures will be salvaged as part of a self-storage facility. A new apartment building with 52 units is also proposed.
But commissioners Rodney Gramsie and Matt Drevlow said they’re not keen on using TIF for a storage facility. And they were concerned the demolition agreement, which also states the EDA will “negotiate in good faith” regarding TIF, binds them to approve such a subsidy.
“We’ve essentially cornered ourselves into approving a TIF district,” Drevlow said.
The other three commissioners present did not share that concern and voted to approve the demolition agreement.
The decision of whether to award TIF, and how much, will be made in coming months by the City Council.
“It gets confusing, because the EDA has to take this action (demolition agreement), and the EDA has to take other actions with the establishment of the TIF district, but then ultimately the City Council creates the district,” Kuennen said.
The EDA, which includes two councilors, spent some time Wednesday debating whether TIF is merited for this development.
TIF is an economic development tool used by cities to give developers funding, representing the difference between the property taxes currently being collected on the existing property and the higher taxes that will be collected once the property is improved.
Gramsie and Drevlow said storage does not fill a significant need in the city like past projects that received TIF have.
“I’m concerned about spending TIF money on storage units that really don’t fit with what our goals are,” Drevlow said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilor Janna Viscomi said they shared that concern but decided TIF is needed to finally get the long-abandoned property cleaned up.
“Somebody needs to take responsibility for the years of damage that have been done to this property and get it cleaned up,” Voracek said.
Kuennen noted that any TIF funding that is awarded must be used for the cleanup.
Gramsie and Drevlow were not swayed.
“It’s good to put the property back in use,” Gramsie said. “It meets the requirements (for a TIF district), but I don’t think it matches the intent.”