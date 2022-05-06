Farm worker accused of assault Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man was taken to a hospital and a co-worker was arrested in an alleged assault at a farm in Rice County on Tuesday.Dennis Ray Bruce, 42, of Madelia, was charged with felony assault causing substantial bodily harm this week in Rice County District Court.Bruce allegedly admitted he hit a co-worker at a farm on 90th Street East west of Northfield. Bruce said the other man “got in his face” first, according to a court complaint.The other man had a cut in his mouth and blood on his lips, chin, hands and clothing.An ambulance crew believed the other man had lost consciousness and took him to a hospital for an evaluation.Bail was set at $20,000 and a first court appearance was set for May 18. He remained in the Rice County Jail as of Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Ray Bruce Co-worker Assault Anatomy Criminal Law Crime Law Rice County District Court Felony Farm Worker Hospital Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Faribault nursing homes to merge New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses DNR surveys French Lake muskie population Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car Upcoming Events May 6 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 6, 2022 May 6 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 6, 2022 May 6 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, May 6, 2022 May 6 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, May 6, 2022 May 6 Super Duos Perform Fri, May 6, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices