A man was taken to a hospital and a co-worker was arrested in an alleged assault at a farm in Rice County on Tuesday.

Dennis Ray Bruce, 42, of Madelia, was charged with felony assault causing substantial bodily harm this week in Rice County District Court.

Bruce allegedly admitted he hit a co-worker at a farm on 90th Street East west of Northfield. Bruce said the other man “got in his face” first, according to a court complaint.

The other man had a cut in his mouth and blood on his lips, chin, hands and clothing.

An ambulance crew believed the other man had lost consciousness and took him to a hospital for an evaluation.

Bail was set at $20,000 and a first court appearance was set for May 18. He remained in the Rice County Jail as of Friday.

