AJ Emrick won the President's Choice Award and second place in the restored category with his '79 Polaris Centurion 500 (right). His '76 Polaris Sno-Pro 340 (left) won Best Vintage "Race Sled" Award. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
John Little of Medford brought his vintage snowmobiles to the Faribault show. He travels to other shows around the country and enjoys seeing the friends he's made there each year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Strolling down Central Avenue on Saturday afternoon, folks may have noticed some nostalgic designs that brought them back to the infamous movies set on the slopes in the '80s. But rather than strapping on clunky ski boots, members of the Faribo Snow-Go Club start their engines to shred some cheese.


Shane DeGrood's snowmobile collection dates back to the '70s, when he was a kid. Now, he and his wife, Bree DeGrood, enjoy the family pastime with their kids. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Some of the snowmobiles at the vintage snowmobile show had unique shapes, while others were slick, clean designs. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Shane DeGrood, Austin DeGrood and Mason DeGrood enjoy a family day with the snowmobiles. (Photo courtesy of Shane DeGrood)
Spectators check out several snowmobiles at the vintage snowmobile show at Winterfest 2022. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Mason DeGrood, Bree DeGrood and Austin DeGrood enjoy a day snowmobiling with the family. (Photo courtesy of Shane DeGrood)
John Little's snowmobiles won a few prizes at the Sleds on Central vintage snowmobile show. His '76 Rupp Magnum 440 (right) won the People's Choice Award and got second place in the "race sled" category, while his '75 Rupp Nitro 340 F/A won Best Vintage Restored category. (Photo courtesy of John Little)

