Randy and Jerry Velishek

Randy Velishek, left, and Jerry Velishek help build a new snowmobile trail bridge. The Faribo Sno-Go Club maintains over 100 miles of trails across Rice County. (Submitted photo)

Four members of the Faribo Sno-Go Club were named the Snowmobile Family of the Year by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association.


Randy and Wanda Velishek

Randy and Wanda Velishek work at a Faribo Sno-Go Club fundraiser.
Jerry and Emily Velishek

Santa pays a visit to Emily and Jerry Velishek while they volunteer at a Faribo Sno-Go Club fundraising event.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments