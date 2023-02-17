Four members of the Faribo Sno-Go Club were named the Snowmobile Family of the Year by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association.
The honorees are Jerry and Emily Velishek and Randy and Wanda Velishek, all of Faribault.
The award recognizes a family who is “deeply committed to organized snowmobiling and involved in snowmobile organizations that strive to make the sport even more enjoyable in the future.”
Brothers Jerry and Randy and their wives stepped up in 2016 to help maintain the trail groomer and other club equipment, according to the nomination from club board member Larry Shepherd.
“The Faribo Sno-Go Club unexpectedly lost their trail administrator and the newly appointed trail administrator was in dire need of help,” Shepherd wrote in a nomination letter. “That’s when Jerry and Emily and Randy and Wanda volunteered to help. And help they did!”
While continuing to maintain equipment, Jerry and Randy went on to help transform an old storage shed into four purposes for the club: a meeting area, work area, storage area and heated garage.
“This was all done on a minimal budget and mostly donated materials,” Shepherd wrote.
The brothers now serve on the club’s board of directors and their other contributions to the club have included helping build and rebuild trail bridges, trimming trees along trails and helping install trail signs.
“If anything needs to be done, Jerry and Randy are the first to offer their assistance and many times just get it done without being asked,” Shepherd wrote.
Emily is the club secretary, whose duties include coordinating board and club membership meetings and recording meeting minutes. Wanda is an active member who helps with meetings and fundraisers and provides other support.
“If it wasn’t for them, our club would have a difficult time being in operation,” Shepherd wrote about the foursome.
It’s the second consecutive year Faribo Sno-Go Club members took home the Snowmobile Family of the Year award. Dave and Jan Steinbauer received the honor last year.
