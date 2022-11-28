...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Tina Mueller (left) and former Winterfest Grand Marshall Kelley Watts (right) of the Community Co-op decorate their tree at Central Park. The trees will be lit on Friday before being donated to area families in need. (Photos by Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Those driving past the Buckham Center in downtown Faribault on Thursday may notice some atypical traffic. The Clydesdales trotting their way down the road and pulling a carriage full of people, mean Winterfest has officially returned to Faribault for the fifth year.
Meanwhile, just four blocks up Central Avenue, Sakatah Signs Carving and Creations will be carving an ice sculpture in front of Heartman Insurance.
As those walking down Central may notice, carolers and a window-decorating contest will be all throughout downtown at the same time.
Inside the Buckham Center, the Hometown Holidays event will consist of music, games and other activities. Santa also is visiting and will pose for photos.
Friday’s events are in and around Central Park, amidst trees dressed in string lights and music from students of Faribault Middle School. Shattuck St Mary’s students are making a snow sculpture in homage to Bishop Henry Whipple, Minnesota’s first Episcopal bishop and a founder of the school.
The Cathedral of our Merciful Saviour, which Whipple founded, will be hosting tours during the event, just across Second Avenue NW.
On Monday afternoon, some folks had begun to set up individualized Christmas trees. Debbie Timmers was helping to decorate one of the trees with her daughter, Nicole Barnette.
Their tree represented Unsurprising Bookkeeping Services and was one of several that represented local businesses and organizations. In the holiday spirit of giving, all the trees will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul’s food shelf and store after Winterfest.
Saturday will be the longest of the three days of Winterfest, with craft fairs starting at 10 a.m. and noon. The historic Alexander Faribault House also will open its doors for its 15th annual French-Canadian Christmas open house.
On Central Avenue the Faribo Sno-Go Club is holding its annual Sleds on Central Vintage Snowmobile Show. The Parade of Lights will follow the fireworks display near the viaduct.
To wrap things up, the Street Dance at the 400 block of Central Avenue will have a heated tent, a bar and live music by Fender Bender.