Dozens of trees stand along Second Avenue NW in Central Park, individually decorated by area businesses and organizations.
Tina Mueller (left) and former Winterfest Grand Marshall Kelley Watts (right) of the Community Co-op decorate their tree at Central Park. The trees will be lit on Friday before being donated to area families in need. (Photos by Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Those driving past the Buckham Center in downtown Faribault on Thursday may notice some atypical traffic. The Clydesdales trotting their way down the road and pulling a carriage full of people, mean Winterfest has officially returned to Faribault for the fifth year.


While Debbie Timmers (back) got some help from a Parks and Recreation employee, her daughter, Nicole Barnette (front) inspects the tree they decorated together. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

