A portrait of Evangeline Whipple hangs at Shattuck St. Mary’s. (Photo courtesy of Tilly Laskey)

Evangeline Marrs, later Evangeline Whipple, is among the most impactful historic figures to call Faribault home. Her contributions, even after her death, would wind up saving Shattuck St. Mary’s from financial reckoning during the Great Depression.


Rose Cleveland served for 15 months as First Lady of the United States for her brother, since he was unmarried when he began his presidency. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)

Before Evangeline had the bell tower built, the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour sits with a picket fence separating the building from the dirt road in 1868. (Photo from “Then and Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault, and Communities”)

Evangeline Marrs-Whipple and Rose Cleveland work alongside Nelly Erichson for the American Red Cross in Bagni di Lucca, Italy. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)

The bell tower of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour was funded by Evangeline Marrs-Whipple after Bishop Henry Whipple’s death. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

One of Evangeline’s travel books has her initials, E. S., for Evangeline Simpson, from her first husband’s last name. The book contains postcards from her travels. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A cemetery in Bagni di Lucca, Italy, is the final resting place of, from left, Nelly Erichson, Rose Cleveland and Evangeline Marrs Simpson Whipple. (Photo courtesy of Tilly Laskey)

