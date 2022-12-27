Everyone has a story worth publishing, according to Elsie Slinger, the eighth cousin of Minnesota’s first Episcopal Bishop, Henry Whipple.
Now, some of Faribault’s lesser-known history is available in her new book “Faribault’s Forgotten Gems,” which is available to purchase at the Rice County Historical Society. This is her second book about local history; the first was called “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune of Rice County.”
She said her new book is about “forgotten people, organizations and businesses that were a big thing when they were around.” Slinger explained why she feels it needed to be written.
“They’re important parts of the history of Faribault,” she said. “I think it’s good for people to revisit what has happened before them, so they can understand what’s going on today.”
While she’s archived several stories about Faribault’s history recently, it isn’t the first time she did so. In fact, the reason she moved to town was to work at the Faribault Daily News in the early-to-mid 1980s.
The stories in Slinger’s book had accumulated over the years at the Daily News, but she still remembers the first big one: “the best athlete to come out of Faribault.” She said one day a woman came in and asked if they could do a story about Tom Lieb.
She obliged and began to search, but came up empty-handed, since it was in the pre-internet era. The woman who gave her the idea eventually was able to give her sources.
“As it turned out, he was an all-state football player,” Slinger said. “He played for Notre Dame and was all-American there. He went to the Olympics in 1924 and coached so many sports around the county. This guy did it all.”
Eventually, she left the Daily News and worked for the Kenyon Leader. Over the next few years, she had three girls and wanted to spend more time with them, but still pay the bills.
So, she started a day care, which she ran for four years. Finally, she bought the Blooming Prairie paper and had that for 11 years.
Once her kids got to be college age, she sold the paper to have more time to be at their volleyball games. After helping with her husband’s electrical company, she started to enjoy retirement.
Once the pandemic hit, she sat down and decided to do something a little different: write a book. In July 2020, her first book was released.
She wanted to keep going, but was burnt out on crime stories, so she decided to take a happier approach. She said finding sources for these stories was a lot less difficult this time around, except once.
“Local people are willing to talk about something, if you ask them,” she said. “The only time I had trouble was with the stills and rumrunners. I was always intrigued, but I could never get anybody to talk about it. I tried to explain to one guy that he should get the chance to tell their story, but he didn’t want to.”
For the most part though, that’s not the case.
“So many people don’t think that their story is worthwhile,” she said. “That’s not true. Everyone’s story is worthwhile and everyone has a story. Everybody’s an incredible person with an incredible story; it’s just waiting to get out.”
History’s importance
One of the stories in her new book that is especially important to her is the story of Angela Kuehn, a former student of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf who was a high-level basketball player. Kuehn won the gold medal in the Deaflympics in 1985.
Her story is one of triumph, but also of abuse and neglect. As one of the lesser-known parts of her story, Slinger felt it was important to share that Kuehn was sexually assaulted by her coach, which Kuehn was open about.
“She got bullied,” Slinger said about Kuehn. “She got taken advantage of by her boss because they want to ‘put you in your place’ or whatever. That one resonated with me, and I’m glad she shared that story. I thought ‘This is important for people to know that happened. It happened then. It’s happening now. And it’s gonna keep happening unless something’s done about it.’”
With so much of Faribault community members’ attention being directed toward the loss of historic buildings, Slinger emphasized the importance of knowing your own history and the history of your community.
“Another reason I wanted to write this book was because of (my own heritage),” she said. “I figured, ‘Let’s look (Bishop Whipple) up.’ Then, I found out about other great people that lived here and the U.S.-Dakota War, the list goes on and on. Look, people should know their history so they can argue for it when it’s being torn down.”