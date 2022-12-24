Adama Youhn Doumbouya.JPG

Adama Youhn Doumbouya is the first person of color to be elected into local office in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Adama Doumbouya's grandfather, Alhaji Mamadee Doumbouya was a chief in Liberia. (Photo courtesy of Adama Youhn Doumbouya)
Adama Doumbouya's father, Solomane Youhn, was a well-known teacher in Liberia. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Adama Youhn Doumbouya served on the Riverland Community College Student Senate. He speaks at the first-ever Welcoming Week in Austin. (Photo courtesy of the Austin Daily Herald)
Adama Youhn Doumbouya, far right, talks with a consultant about plans for a new city park near the viaduct during a public open house earlier this month. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

