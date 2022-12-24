When Adama Youhn Doumbouya moved to Faribault in 2020, the survivor of civil war received a welcome package in the mail, as part of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Welcome Center service. Inside, he found local business cards, a list of local resources and activities, and a letter from the mayor.
“I felt like, ‘Wow. All of these people, how did they know that I have moved?’” Doumbouya recalled. “So, the Welcome Center is doing a great job. It made me feel safe. It made me have hope.”
Doumbouya will join the Faribault City Council in January. He was elected without contest to replace Janna Viscomi, who decided to retire once her term expires.
According to Mayor Kevin Voracek, Doumbouya will be the first person of color to serve on the council.
Doumbouya was born in Liberia. He grew up in Kahnple (or Karnplay), a city in Nimba County, near the country’s eastern border.
Liberia began its journey toward independence after freed slaves from the U.S. traveled to Africa to escape discrimination. As the newly freed slaves brought their culture to the traditionally tribal area, the vastly different cultures began to conflict.
“My grandfather was a traditional leader, a chief, in the Nimba area,” Doumbouya said. “So, he was a little bit skeptical of the new way of life. People trying to form a country and democracy.”
Still, he did his best to bring the people together, Doumbouya said.
Doumbouya’s father, Solomane Youhn, was a well-known teacher in Kahnple who founded A.M. Youhn Elementary and Junior High School.
“My father did great things for his people and for his community,” Doumbouya said. “When I learned about the work he did, I was amazed. I was moved by the work he did. He also served in some local positions, like as commissioner in Kahnple.”
Doumbouya was born in 1987. About three years later, the First Liberian Civil War broke out.
“I remember I was with my dad early that morning,” he said. “It was on New Year 1990. He said he was going to the little town 15 minutes outside of Kahnple, where my grandfather lived. So, he was going that way and that was it. I never saw him again. … I was the last child he ever held in his hands.”
He does not know what happened to his father. As he grew up, he learned to adapt to the war around him.
“We moved from displacement camp to camp in neighboring countries, like Guinea, where we spent some time,” he said. “I saw people suffering. I had seen a lot of poverty, disease, these things. I actually started volunteering. … I saw people going through a lot. So much that I even forgot my own suffering.”
His volunteer work consisted of lots of different things.
“There were opportunities to fight against gender-based violence, for children’s rights, and I did most everything available,” he said. “I did a lot of peer education, trying to minimize teenage pregnancy. I educated people on gender equality and helped kids after school too.”
Then, in 2013, he won the lottery. Not the Powerball, but the Diversity Visa lottery, allowing him to skip the yearslong waiting list and move to America.
Moving to America
When he arrived in New York City, he had $5 and a greyhound bus ticket. His friend had a job available for him at Quality Pork Processors, a meat-packing plant in Austin.
“I had never been employed, officially, before coming to America,” he said. “But I had volunteered a lot, since I started when I was a teenager. I think that’s what made me who I am today.”
He worked at the plant for four years, but knew it wasn’t where he wanted to spend his entire career. During this time, he attended Riverland Community College, where he served on the student senate.
He also served on the Planning Commission in Austin. Eventually, to make time for an internship at Gerard Academy, he quit the meat-packing job.
After earning his associate’s degree, he went to school at Minnesota State University in Mankato, eventually getting a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional studies. While attending MSU, he started working in Faribault at Daikin.
For three years, he drove a 2003 Toyota Corolla from his home in Austin, to school in Mankato, to work in Faribault and back home again, every day. He bought a house in Faribault in 2020.
He has great interest in politics and the community that welcomed him, so when he heard a Faribault city councilor was retiring, he signed up to run for the seat. Uncontested, he was confident, but it still felt good to be elected, he said.
“My mom is still in Kahnple,” he said. “When I told her, ‘Hey mom, I have won an election,’ she was surprised. She was like, ‘Try to always be a good guy. I trust you. Stay out of trouble.’”
Platform and plans
One thing that is important to Doumbouya is the idea of the City Council being a team, not a group of individuals.
“I’m happy to be on an experienced team,” he said. “We have a lot to learn from other people. We need to work with them. No one person can do this, you know?”
In terms of what he hopes to do in his new role, he said he’d like to see more housing and some renter reform to “give people a good standard of living,” even if they can’t afford to own a home.
“We should continue to try and bring developers in to actually invest in our city,” he said. “I also want to make sure to support the business community, because they are helping to bring people and keep people here. So, we must address their needs and listen to their concerns.”
Amid the societal plight of the Black community in America, he emphasized the unity among races within the Black Lives Matter protests. He said he saw Black people, white people, Asian people, and others protesting.
“It wasn’t only a Black community thing,” he said. “It was something about humanity. I don’t know how to put it, but it didn’t matter who you are, where you are, white or Black or brown; people were asking, ‘Why did this happen?’
Still, he had no naivety and recognized the resistance from some. But he said that diversity of opinion is part of what makes America great.
“I see America as a very great country,” he said. “I see it as the champion of democracy, the (most popular) country, the most prosperous country. I don’t think this should be happening here. Change takes time.
“But change that takes time is enduring and it’s lasting. I mean, this has never happened before: Faribault electing a person of color, like myself — an immigrant who doesn’t even pronounce well. This is a big change for our city, and I think everyone should be proud of this.”
He finished by sharing what he hopes this step forward does for Faribault.
“It may be about me for now,” he said. “But in the coming years, I want it to be about somebody else. I have talked to a lot of immigrant families who say, ‘This is the best place to live. I’m not moving.’
“I hope I can inspire the next person. I hope to see many people coming after me to become city manager, mayor, city planners, especially young people. If we have all different people, bringing their perspectives together, that will lead this city to becoming a model for other cities.”