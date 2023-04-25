During a recent tour of the Faribault Police Department, 13-year-old Anya Holmquist, of Faribault, had an idea.
spotlight
She heard the stories about the three Faribault Police Officers who had been killed in the line of duty and thought they should be put on the Hometown Heroes banners that hang downtown. Faribault Police Sgt. Brandon Gliem agreed.
However, Holmquist wasn't sure how to go about raising the funds, as each one costs $180. She asked if Gliem had any ideas for how to raise the $540 for the project.
That's when the Faribault Police Benefit Association stepped in to cover the cost.
The deadline to submit applications for the next round of banners had passed. But the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, which helps administer the program, made an exception for the idea.
On Tuesday morning, Holmquist and her parents went to the police station to turn in the banner applications, and to be interviewed for Faribault Community Television.
The three officers that'll be honored on the banners are officer Henry Kaepernick, officer Louis Joachim and Chief David Shipley. All three died in the late 1800s.
Officer Henry Kaepernick was killed by a nightwatchman at the county jail. When he opened his coat to reveal his badge to the guard — it was the guard's first day on the job — Kaepernick was shot.
Officer Louis Joachim died when he caught a dog that had been biting people and animals. He was bit by the dog, got rabies and died 2 months later.
Chief David Shipley was killed in a struggle with someone for a gun. Gliem said his favorite part of the story is, when the police found the guy who killed the chief, the killer was hiding in a bail of hay. He revealed himself after being poked with a pitchfork.
The three officers will be among the latest round of hometown heroes. Their banners will be hung along Fourth Street NW next month in time for Memorial Day, and will remain on display until shortly before Veteran's Day.
