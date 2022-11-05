here they come.JPG

Dan Herbeck and Mitchell Gibbs set off to Wednesday on a leg of their journey in support of Friends of San Lucas. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
there they go.JPG

Dan Herbeck gives a thumbs up as he and Mitchell Gibbs set off on Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail Wednesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


meeting hug.JPG

As Dan Herbeck, of New Ulm, and Mitchell Gibbs, 14, of Faribault, meet for the first time Wednesday, their handshake turned into a hug. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
new jersey.JPG

Dan Herbeck reached into his truck while saying, “I’ve got something for ya.” He pulled out a bicyclist jersey to gift to Mitchell Gibbs and helps him put it on. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
only 5 others.JPG

Herbeck tells Mitchell that only five other jerseys like his new one are in existence. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments