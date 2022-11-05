Mitchell Gibbs, 14, and his mom, Andrea, were reading an article about a bicyclist named Dan Herbeck who was biking from St. Paul to San Lucas, Guatemala. Due to complications, Herbeck was unable to finish his ride.
When Mitchell read about the ride, he volunteered to bike some of the miles. Herbeck says Mitchell has inspired many kids throughout the country to participate next year.
Mitchell has done volunteer work for many of his young years, not just around the Faribault community, but abroad as well. He’s twice visited San Lucas on mission trips, which he said was an eye-opening experience.
“I definitely learned a lot down there,” he said. “Just seeing the way people live in poverty and in shacks, it makes you realize there’s a lot to do to help. Once you see something like that, it’s hard to unsee. To see people who live in such a different way than here, it really makes you care.”
The route that Herbeck took is the same route Gregory Schaffer, a Catholic priest from Minnesota, took with two Guatemalan men, Eliad Jacinto and Ronal Motta, in 1972. Only instead of biking from St. Paul to San Lucas, they were walking.
The 3,087-mile walk was to raise awareness that poverty is close enough to walk to. In honor of the 50th anniversary of “The Walk,” Herbeck is following Schaffer’s footsteps, turning them into tire tracks.
While in Texas, Herbeck got a call from a member of his team. They told him there was a 14-year-old boy in Minnesota who was willing to bike some miles in Faribault for the cause.
“It was during the end of my ride in South Texas, when I heard about this crazy young kid that wanted to do a bike ride,” Herbeck said. “So I started connecting with his mom and it was coming together nicely so that I could actually meet him on the day that I hit the Mexican border.”
When Herbeck got to the Mexican-American border though, he was met with an eerie emptiness.
“I got there on a Sunday, which is usually a busy day for tourists going back and forth,” he said. “Normally, you walk across this bridge and you’re met by a bunch of taxis and people trying to sell you stuff. This time, it was like a ghost town. We were there about 20 minutes and came back because it was too eerie.”
As it turned out, the Department of Homeland Security has travel advisories for all five of the Mexican states that share a border with America. He felt a bit disheartened, but decided it “wasn’t worth the risk.”
That’s where Mitchell saved the mission. He’s biking the remaining 1,229 miles in Minnesota.
And on Wednesday afternoon, Mitchell met Herbeck in person for the first time.
Before they headed off to knock out Mitchell’s 300th mile on Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail, and after their handshake-turned-hug, Herbeck said he had a surprise for Mitchell. He reached into his truck and pulled out a jersey, which he said is one of only six in existence and only are given to people who participate in the ride.
He also told Mitchell something else.
“I had been talking with high schools and grade schools in New Orleans, Oklahoma and Texas,” Herbeck said. “I’m talking to all these kids about the mission in San Lucas and the ride, and I asked them, ‘Would they be interested in the bike ride?’
“Then, I would tell them all about you. I’d say, ‘Hey, there’s this kid in Minnesota that’s gonna sign up for it and is doing over 1,000 miles.’ And these kids are all interested in the ride next summer. There’s already four or five places that are signed up to do bike rides and raise money for the mission.”
Mitchell said this was a bit surreal and awesome to hear. It made Andrea feel proud of her son.
“It’s cool to see that kids can do things,” she said. “And it’s great to hear what Dan mentioned. That he’s been sharing Mitchell’s story and already influencing other people. Like, did you see Mitch smile when he said that? He was like, ‘Really?’ … I’m proud of him and it’s just really great to see that he’s able to use his voice to advocate for other people and to do good.”
Andrea said she had hoped to instill these values, but can’t help but be amazed at how impactful his actions could be at such a young age. She said he “realizes that nobody gets though life without the help of someone else.”