The Faribault volleyball team took a 3-1 win on the road at Rochester John Marshall Tuesday.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
“We started off strong, setting the tempo, and executing plays on our side of the court,” coach Eryn Harman said. She said senior libero Clara Malecha communicated well in the back row and worked to keep the ball in play.
The Falcons took the first set 25-18.
In the second set, Harman said the Falcons “were slow and had to fight back the whole set, coming within two to John Marshall, but ending in a loss.” at 25-23.
“We served aggressively and had some great volleys,” Harman said. “After the loss, we found our voices and started making smarter choices with our placement.”
She said John Marshall had a couple of “big blankets” and the Falcons needed to find the way to work around them. From there, they took sets three and four and came out with the win. They won the last two sets 25-19 and 25-17.
Faribault had 47 kills in the match, led by Isabel Herda with 14. Addison Dietsch had 11 kills, Emily Soukup had eight, Jocelyn Herda had seven and Halle Rice had six.
The Falcons had 108 digs in the match, led by Dietsch and Jocelyn Herda with 23 apiece, 22 from Malecha and 19 from Isabella Bokman. The team only had one ace in the match, by Bokman.
The team had seven blocks, led by Soukup with three, and two each by Rice and Nikki Hausen. Jocelyn Herda led the team in assists with 23, Bokman had 18 and Malecha had three.
The Falcons move to 7-9 on the season.
