It’s been nearly four years since neighbors began to light fireworks outside of Stacy Dimmick’s house. His night of drinking mixed with his anger to form a dangerous cocktail. He grabbed his shotgun and confronted the neighbors.
He was within Faribault city limits when he aimed the shotgun and fired a round into the night sky. Almost as quickly as the shotgun shell flew into the grass, the police showed up to arrest Dimmick for reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
Dimmick was charged with a felony and looking at potential prison time when his lawyer approached him with a choice: He could either spend the next five years of his life in prison or try out a new program designed to help veterans who suffer from addiction and other mental heath issues and get caught up in the criminal justice system.
He chose the latter and graduated on Friday.
The Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court, which began in 2019, serves 11 counties in southeast Minnesota. It seeks to help veterans find and utilize community resources and develop the skills needed to overcome their obstacles, in addition to the typical probation requirements.
Out of the 20 participants who have gone through the program, only one has reoffended, according to Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court coordinator Preston Felleck.
Post-war trauma
He said he’s seen multiple presentations highlighting a trend that has plagued U.S. veterans throughout history. Immediately following military conflict, even after the Civil War, America experiences a spike in crime.
According to Felleck, it’s not unusual for veterans to bring trauma back home from war.
“After periods of conflict, a lot of these issues come back to America through the folks that have been deployed,” he said. “(Veterans Court) is just to try and deal with it differently, this go around.”
Those involved with Dimmick’s case, including his mother, felt that this post-war plague is one of the reasons Dimmick found himself standing before Judge Ross Looning. Now that he’s completed the program, the people who watched him fall were able to see him get back up.
“I had to change my whole routine,”Dimmick said. “You know, I used to play pool, used to throw darts, and I can’t do that anymore.”
Separating a victim of addiction from their triggers and their triggering settings is an important part of the road to recovery. This became evident to Dimmick, when he went to a bonfire with some old friends.
After drinking a case of beer and half a bottle of liquor, he awoke with the realization that he’d slipped up. However, a mistake is also an opportunity to learn.
“When I messed up that one time, Preston, my probation officer, my family, all told me to keep moving forward,” Dimmick said. “We’re all human. We’re all gonna make mistakes.”
Looning said even he was surprised to hear about the slip up.
“Frankly, I was very surprised because you had been doing so well in our program,” Looning said to Dimmick Friday. “But I was so delighted that you came forward to share the experience with the group.”
Dimmick wasn’t the only one who had slipped up in the program. Kimberly Ammons was also going through the Veteran’s Treatment Court and was due to finish in February.
Looning explained that, while she had some ups and downs, court officials felt she may be able to step away from the program. When they asked her how she felt about leaving the program, she said she wasn’t ready and wanted to stick with it.
“There’s PTSD from war, our childhood, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s hard. I thank God for the support that I received, because you just don’t get that anywhere. No man or woman gets left behind here.”
Moving forward
Although his journey had setbacks, Dimmick said he feels ready to leave the program.
Felleck stood in front of Dimmick and the graduate’s friends and family, as he explained his thoughts on Dimmick leaving the program.
“Mr. Dimmick demonstrated exemplary dedication, moral courage and an unwavering devotion to bettering himself,” he said. “In a little over a year, Mr. Dimmick found a new life of sobriety and a new support network, his hard work and determination.”
He also expressed his personal feelings about Dimmick’s completion.
“I’m gonna miss when we’d get each other on the phone,” said Felleck. “We actually talked for about 45 minutes to an hour about nothing, but at the same time about everything. I will miss those times.”
Dimmick also feels ready to be on his own, now that he’s completed the program.
“I got all the tools — just gotta use ‘em,” he said.
Just before he received his certificate and commemorative coin, he shared some words of wisdom that he’s picked up, during his time in the program.
“Next time you’re stressed, take a step back,” he said. “Inhale. Laugh. Remember who you are. Why you’re here. You’re never given anything in this world that you can’t handle. Be strong. Be flexible. Love yourself. Love others. And always remember, just keep moving forward.”