Hannah Wetzel shows her Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer, Topanga, during the FFA show at the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo courtesy of Faribault FFA)

Hannah Wetzel began showing livestock when she was just 7 years old. This was the now 19-year-old’s last year eligible to show for 4-H, and she “went out with a bang.”


Hannah Wetzel, of Faribault, and Topanga earned Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer during the 4-H livestock shows at the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo courtesy of Rice County 4-H)
  

