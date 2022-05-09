TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
A Faribault man was caught with stolen electronics after he left his cellphone behind outside the apartment he burglarized in Kenyon Saturday night, charges say.
Daniel James Gillis, 19, was charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor theft Monday in Goodhue County District Court.
A witness reported suspicious men looking under vehicles outside an apartment building at First and Bullis streets around 10:10 p.m. A pair of sneakers, a cellphone and other items were found in the area the men had been searching, according to a court complaint.
The witness provided a vehicle description and the owner of the car reported he had loaned it to Gillis. The vehicle’s owner also said he recognized the cellphone as belonging to Gillis.
A Faribault police officer located and stopped the car. Inside the vehicle the officer allegedly found a video game console, games and accessories.
Meanwhile a tenant of the Kenyon apartment building returned home and reported gaming equipment was missing, along with a pair of sneakers.