A Faribault man was caught with stolen electronics after he left his cellphone behind outside the apartment he burglarized in Kenyon Saturday night, charges say.

Daniel James Gillis, 19, was charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor theft Monday in Goodhue County District Court.

A witness reported suspicious men looking under vehicles outside an apartment building at First and Bullis streets around 10:10 p.m. A pair of sneakers, a cellphone and other items were found in the area the men had been searching, according to a court complaint.

The witness provided a vehicle description and the owner of the car reported he had loaned it to Gillis. The vehicle’s owner also said he recognized the cellphone as belonging to Gillis.

A Faribault police officer located and stopped the car. Inside the vehicle the officer allegedly found a video game console, games and accessories.

Meanwhile a tenant of the Kenyon apartment building returned home and reported gaming equipment was missing, along with a pair of sneakers.

