Lido Restaurant

Lido Restaurant in downtown Faribault was closed Monday morning and appeared to have been closed for some time. Its owner, Lul Bashir Ali, has been accused by federal prosecutors of falsely claiming to have served 700,000 meals to children during the pandemic. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis have charged another 10 people in connection with an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud government child nutrition programs.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments