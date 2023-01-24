Mona Kaiser has a vision of herself, freshly retired from her position as director of Buckham West. It’s early summer and she’s clutching a warm cup of freshly brewed coffee in the early morning hours on the deck of her family’s lakeside cabin.
“I never get tired of that view of that lake,” she said. “I’ve been going there since I was 10 years old. And I never get tired of it, ever. Sometimes, Dan and I get up and take a pontoon ride. 7:30 in the morning and we’re out on the water with out craft coffee and I never get tired of it.”
After exactly 20 years as the director, she said she knew it was time to retire.
“People would always say, ‘Well, you’ll know when it’s time,’” she said. “I would think, ‘How am I going to know? I don’t know. It’s scary. What am I going to do with my time? How is the money going to hold up? I’ve worked my whole life.’ But there was this moment …”
One day, in early December, she was having a conversation with someone whose husband was ill.
“They were meeting with hospice later that day, and I asked if they were retired,” Kaiser said. “And she said, ‘You know, we never got around to it.’ That was a moment for me. I never want to not retire because I never get around to it.”
She wrote her letter of resignation, announcing she will retire in March. She even shed some tears as she read it to the board of directors earlier this month.
“I have spent my time here with the best Buckham West coworkers that anyone could ask for,” reads the letter. “What a joy this has been. … When my last day arrives and I walk out these doors, I will look back with pride on what we have accomplished.”
In her letter, she gave some examples of the work she’s done as the Buckham West director. She moved the Meals on Wheels program from the hospital into their building. She upgraded much of Fashions on Central — the store is run by the Buckham West leadership. And she helped the most vulnerable population navigate a worldwide pandemic.
The list goes on. Among her proudest accomplishments though, was overseeing the construction of the Buckham West building addition.
It was eight years from the day the board of directors approved the idea to the ribbon cutting. It was a “complicated” project, working with the city and being asked to raise $2 million.
“I didn’t know how to do that,” she said. “We hired a professional firm who helped us, and they laid out everything we needed and why we needed it. … But I didn’t really think I was going to be the one asking for (corporate donations). I thought I’d get coffee or make copies, but no; I was the person.”
They ribbon cutting was held on Dec. 11, 2019. No amount of preparation could’ve prepared them for what came next.
Fresh start
“The building was virtually empty for the whole first year,” Kaiser said. “So, it’s still new, you know? 2022 and we were just coming back.”
According to Kaiser, in order to understand the impact a pandemic has had on their clientele, it’s important to understand the senior center’s priorities and purpose. The three main focuses of the senior center are socialization, fitness and education.
Socialization and fitness were largely lost when the building had to be closed. Even the education aspect suffered, since the defensive-driving courses and history presentations that Buckham offers weren’t available.
Now, as 2023 begins, the new Buckham building is ready to start fresh, which Kaiser said seemed like the perfect time for her own fresh start.
“It was nothing you could expect or prepare for,” she said. “It took a lot out of me. It took a lot out of this organization. … People weren’t coming at first, so we didn’t have many activities. Now, we’re starting over with that. You can’t just pick up where you left off.
“You got to start again. I think that’s another part of the reason for me. I’ve done what I can. To think about building it up and taking it the next step — 20 years is all I’ve got. The next person will do that. … They’ll find the right person. It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”
As she gave a tour of the building addition, she said hello to each passerby. She knew them all on a first-name basis. Isabell O’Connor who is on the Buckham West board of directors and recently president of Buckham West’s Board of Directors for six years in December.
“Mona is very organized,” said Isabell O’Connor, who is on the Buckham West board of directors. “She also has a good heart. She also likes to make decisions after asking the group or the board. I think she’s quite energetic. And she’s young.”
Aging gracefully
March 24 will be Kaiser’s last day as director. A retirement party will be held sometime in February.
“Surreal is a pretty good word,” she said. “I can’t believe that it’s actually happening to me. But I’m so ready. I’m just finally really ready. The tears are like right on the edge all the time.”
She’ll spend her first few months of retirement on call for jury duty. Her ultimate goal for retirement is to “age gracefully.”
“We talk about it a lot around here, about examples of people who age gracefully,” she said. “There are people who have this wonderful presence around them. They’re so thankful for the life they had and that people are there to help them. And they’re just loving as they get older. I can think of a handful people right now.”
“But you can go the other way too. They stay home. They’re mad and cranky, you know? That stereotypical cranky person. So, aging gracefully is a goal for me. I think I have the role models and knowledge that I can (age gracefully). That’s what I’m striving for.”
To reach her goal, once her jury duty is over, she and her husband will be headed to the cabin with their new kayak, ready to hit the lake.