Without additional funding from the state or from local taxpayers through a referendum, Faribault Public Schools' finance director says the district's fiscal picture looks bleak.
While the organizational meeting on Tuesday primarily focused on the board’s structure and policies for the upcoming year, board members also heard a presentation from Finance and Operations Director Scott Gerdes on the district’s financial outlook.
Federal pandemic relief funding will help to prop up the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but that funding source will subsequently dry up.
According to Gerdes’s forecast, the board would need to cut its budget by approximately 8% each year through fiscal year 2028 in order to overcome a cumulative deficit of about $30 million, barring any major additional revenue sources.
While expenses are projected to continuously increase, revenue is projected to drop slightly thanks to declining enrollment, a general education funding formula not pegged to the inflation rate, and underfunding of mandated special education and English as a second language programming.
However, that fiscal picture could well be about to change. Legislators of both parties have promised to use part of the state’s budget surplus to fund for special education and English language learner programs. Underfunding, known as the "cross subsidy," is costing Faribault Public Schools around $5 million a year.
About $1 billion in additional education funding was agreed to by both DFLers and Republicans as part of last year’s budget framework, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on the details of a final pact, leaving many districts to implement budget cuts.
Superintendent Jamie Bente reported that he and his Owatonna colleague Jeff Elstad met with Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca to discuss the importance of addressing the cross-subsidy issue and providing extra funding.
While the state’s $17.6 billion projected budget surplus may appear exceptionally large, a majority of that is one-time dollars. However, Bente said he and Elstad emphasized that districts across the state are in need of ongoing additional funding.
According to Bente, both Jasinski and Petersburg are well aware of the financial straits many local districts find themselves in and reiterated their support for funding the cross subsidies as part of a package to provide additional education funding.
This year, the odds of an education funding package falling apart over partisan disagreements seem significantly lower. While Faribault voters shifted to the right last year, voters across the state re-elected DFL Gov. Tim Walz and voted in DFL majorities in the House and Senate who made “full funding” for schools a key plank of their campaign platform.
As the board’s representative to the Minnesota School Board Association, Richard Olson is especially hopeful the Legislature will deliver on promises of robust new education funding. However, the district will need to put together its budget soon, so if legislators don’t act quickly to deliver a funding package, significant uncertainty could result.
“It comes down to timing,” Bente said. “If they have something done by mid-February, then we could work off of that.”
If the process drags on longer, Bente said the board could have to choose between planning for budget cuts, then turning around and trying to rehire staff if additional funding comes; or dipping into its fund balance in hope the Legislature will eventually deliver more funding this year.
The district’s fund balance has dropped slightly over the last several years. The board has set a minimum fund balance of 9.5% of operating expenses. That could be lowered temporarily, but operating in a state of fiscal deficit could lead the district to soon fall into statutory operating debt status.
If state legislators do deliver on their promise of additional education funding, in full or even in part, Gerdes said there’s no question that the board’s conversations around its budget would shift away from a cuts-centric approach.
“If Mr. Olson is accurate in what he says, this will be the last time we need to talk about this,” Gerdes said.