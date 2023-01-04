Without additional funding from the state or from local taxpayers through a referendum, Faribault Public Schools' finance director says the district's fiscal picture looks bleak.


School finance chart

Faribault Public Schools financial projections are based on a number of assumptions that very well may change by state legislative action following a record state budget surplus. (Graphic from Faribault Public Schools)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments