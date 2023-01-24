Facing declining enrollment and an uncertain if somewhat optimistic outlook for additional state assistance, the Faribault Public School Board took its first step toward moving forward with nearly $1.7 million in spending cuts next school year.
Details of the budget cuts will be hashed out at future meetings, but on Monday the School Board approved a budget-cutting target of $1.66 million. The preliminary figure recommended by Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes is in line with previous years, and could lead to around 20 full time staff positions being cut.
District Controller Chris Nelson’s longer-term projections highlighted how the District’s financial position is in fact being cushioned a bit in 2024 by federal pandemic relief funding.
But those federal dollars are expected to sunset after the upcoming fiscal year. In order to maintain the district's minimum fund balance, more than double the cuts projected for the upcoming year would be needed in fiscal year 2025.
To avert or reduce cuts, the board could go to voters with an ask for additional funding. Or it could choose to lower the minimum fund balance, currently set at of 9.5% of operating expenses, but doing so could create a risk of the district falling into statutory operating debt.
Whether the bleak fiscal picture will actually come to pass is largely dependent on the actions of Minnesota’s Legislature. The state government currently enjoys a projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion, though the bulk of that is one-time money carried over from last year.
Faribault’s fiscal challenges have been exacerbated by declining enrollment. From a pre-COVID high of close to 3,500 students, Faribault Public Schools enrollment is expected to drift down to about 3,000 students by the decade’s end.
Further declines in enrollment could take place if additional alternative schooling options take off. The bulk of the district’s funding coming from state aid that is distributed on a per-pupil basis.
One part of the budget that has fared well as of late is the district’s Food Service Fund. Thanks to federal funding which has easily outstripped need, the Food Service Fund’s balance has doubled in the last year to reach around $1.6 million.
Gerdes attributed the fund balance’s surge to the efficiency of the district’s food service team, which saw its workload dramatically increase during the pandemic. Not only did its number of meals triple, but its fiscal margin on each meal tripled as well.
Questioned by Board Chair Chad Wolff, Gerdes said he has tried a variety of maneuvers and budgetary tactics to maximize the fund’s use. However, Gerdes’s attempts to utilize those funds have mostly been blocked by the Minnesota Department of Education.
“Until we have some very serious needs in our food service area in terms of equipment, I don’t think a lot is going to change,” he said.
State lawmakers may use some of the state surplus to boost the general education formula that has not kept up with the rate of inflation. They also could provide funding for unfunded mandates, known as cross subsidies, especially around special education and English as a second language classes.
In Faribault alone, the unfunded mandates add up to around $5 million per year. Gov. Tim Walz and many candidates for the legislature, especially in the now-majority DFL House and Senate caucuses, campaigned on full elimination of the cross subsidies.
Despite his campaign promise, Walz only proposed covering half of the special education cross subsidy and a quarter of the English as a second language cross subsidy in his proposed budget framework released last week.
Walz argued that only partially filling the cross subsidies would help the state to invest in other areas such as child care, universal free school meals and a new child tax credit.
The governor has also called for a 4% increase to general education funding for next year and 2% the following year before tying the formula to inflation. While those initial increases might not meet the inflation rate, they’d be above what districts have received in recent years.
Public comment
Prior to their lengthy budget discussions, board members heard from three concerned citizens voicing their perspective right-leaning views of the board's two newest members, especially Linda Moore.
Moore and Lynda Boudreau were endorsed by the Rice County Republicans and beat out incumbents on the ballot.
Even prior to her election, Moore made herself known to the board, speaking multiple times during the open comment period on teaching practices and materials she saw as inappropriately exposing children to concepts surrounding critical race theory and gender and sexual identity.
Moore’s ties to an activist group called MassResistance were highlighted in a Daily News article last week.
Two supporters of LGBTQ rights spoke at Monday’s meeting.
Faith Jameson, a Faribault High School graduate who has continued to organize the Kaleidoscope group for Faribault students who identify as LGBTQ, called for board members to support the LGBTQ community.
“As School Board members, queer youth see you,” Jameson said. “Students in your districts see how you talk about them and see how you discuss issues affecting them. I implore you both with your words and with your actions to make school a safe space for all students to learn.”
Micki O’Flynn, a social worker at the Minnesota State Academies, strongly argued for greater support and acceptance of LGBTQ+ students as a way to reduce alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression in the LGBTQ community.
“Students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, non-binary, queer are at much increased risk of mental health issues such as depression and they are known to be at increased risk for suicide,” O’Flynn said. “Because of this I feel passionately that it is important that we do everything we can in our curriculum, in our materials, in the way we treat one another, our attitudes and our behaviors, to accept all students as they come to us.”
A handful of citizens came out in support of Moore and Boudreau as well, with Michael Malecha addressing the board. Malecha didn’t address the issue of LGBTQ rights specifically, simply arguing that the two new members brought much-needed fresh perspectives to the Board.
“We’re adding some diversity and inclusion into the opinions and experiences that I think are going to serve the board well,” Malecha said.