The soccer co-operative between Faribault Public Schools and Bethlehem Academy.
The board voted 5-1 to renew the co-operative Monday night. Vice Chair John Bellingham, who chaired the meeting in Board Chair Chad Wolff’s absence, was the lone no vote.
The decision is a direct reversal from last year, when a 3-2 majority voted to dissolve the soccer co-ops. Due to Minnesota State High School League policy, the co-op continued last fall but would not have been discontinued this fall without board action.
Co-operatives with BA have become controversial, leading the board to place much effort into hashing out a formal policy on co-ops last year. Some community and board members argue that some of the co-ops have diminished the opportunities given to students enrolled in Faribault Public Schools, and some others see them as making it easier for students to leave Faribault Public Schools, resulting in declining enrollment and less state funding.
Activities Director Kevin Kleiner argued for the co-op’s continuation at the July 12 meeting. Kleiner said Faribault’s soccer program is in need of additional players to ensure that it is competitive with other Big 9 schools.
Former boys soccer junior varsity coach Jim Johnson made a passionate plea to the board to renew the co-op during the public comment period. Johnson noted that without the co-op, the Faribault boys soccer team would lose five players, three of them starters.
As Kleiner did two weeks ago, Johnson noted that the boys soccer program would most likely be able to field just two teams without the additional players from BA, rather than three. Most of Faribault’s Big 9 rivals offer four levels.
In addition to the broader impact on the program, Johnson asked the board to consider the specific impact on the five varsity athletes. He said they had played alongside other Faribault athletes for a decade, developing irreplaceable chemistry and camaraderie.
“These boys have dedicated their falls and their summers to soccer,” he said. “They wore the green uniform, they represented the Faribault Falcons. I do assure you, they do have green in their veins.”
The decision was not an easy one for several board members.
Having so recently been through intense disagreements over the future of co-ops, Bellingham was loath to renew a co-op he perceived as not clearly adhering to the guidance the board had set for future co-op approvals.
“Personally, I do not see how adding the co-op or not adding the co-op could result in the cutting of Faribault students,” he said.
Board Member Courtney Cavellier voted in favor with reluctance. She noted that even if not offering the co-op would reduce the number of soccer teams Faribault could offer, the soccer program would still be able to function.
“I do think it’s hard to consider co-ops with the definition changing from staffing a team to now being able to run a fully fledged co-op with multiple levels of teams,” she said. “That isn’t really something we talked about previously... (But) I’ve got to trust in the recommendations of district staff on this.”