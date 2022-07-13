The Faribault School Board is considering bringing back co-ops with Bethlehem Academy for boys and girls soccer as well as girls gymnastics.
The board voted 3-2 to dissolve those co-ops last year, but due to Minnesota State High School League policy, they continued last fall.
Co-operatives with BA have become controversial, with much of the board insisting that they should only be approved if they do not diminish in any way the opportunities given to Faribault Public Schools students.
No decision was made Tuesday. It was a work session, at which the board could discuss issues but not take any vote.
Activities Director Kevin Kleiner argued in favor of the co-ops, saying Faribault’s soccer program in particular is in need of additional players to make it competitive with other Big 9 schools.
As for gymnastics, Kleiner said the program has become somewhat threadbare. While Faribault has a thriving gymnastics club, just four Faribault girls competed for the high school last year, one of whom has since graduated.
School Board member Courtney Cavellier asked whether the program should simply be ended. Kleiner said there have been discussions to that effect, but pointed out that due to Title 9 regulations, a corresponding boys sport would have to be cut as well.
As for soccer participation, Kleiner said there were 41 boys and 17 girls last year. While most of Faribault’s Big 9 rivals have four or at least three levels of soccer, Faribault has only one to two levels.
“(Our Big 9 rivals) would like to see us pulling our weight more, and not canceling so many games,” Kleiner said.
While co-ops with BA would only add a handful of students to the programs, Kleiner said it might be just enough to allow Faribault to consistently field three teams for girls soccer and two for boys soccer.
Kleiner also emphasized that having additional players from BA would reduce the number of student athletes pushed to play alongside older and more skilled players, which he said can be both physically and emotionally challenging.
While he didn’t explicitly take opposition to the proposed co-op extensions, board member John Bellingham questioned whether making such a move would be in accordance with co-ops procedure approved by the board last year. That policy is not to grant co-ops when Faribault Public Schools has enough students to offer an activity.
Board member Jerry Robichaud was more convinced by Kleiner’s presentation. Given the relatively low enrollment levels by Faribault Public Schools students in sports, he argued that allowing the co-ops to continue would help, not hinder, the development of Faribault Public Schools student athletes.
“What you’re really proposing is that we co-op with BA to enhance the opportunities for our students,” Robichaud said. “If we don’t do it, then our students will be suffering.”