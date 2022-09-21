Faribault Public Schools shared a video from the Minnesota Parent Union, which reportedly claimed that Faribault Public Schools no longer serve pork. The claim was refuted by District Superintendent Jamie Bente. (Screenshot provided by Alpha News)
The superintendent of Faribault Public Schools says the district does serve pork in lunchrooms, contrary to the claim of a now-deleted video.
The video, which was shared on Faribault Public Schools’ Facebook page, reportedly included statements that the district has taken pork off its menu. A conservative online media reported on the video, with speculation that the change was to “accommodate Muslim students.”
After receiving several phone calls — mostly from people outside the district, according to the district’s communication coordinator — Superintendent Jamie Bente released a statement:
“We want to be clear that we are not removing or ‘banning’ pork products from our menus. We will continue to serve pork products as an option for our students as they fit into the menu.”
Alpha News published an article earlier this month, which since has been republished by other news outlets.
The article claims a now-retired manager at the school’s contracted food provider and a representative of a parent group both said in the video the Faribault School District was no longer serving pork in the video.
Faribault Public Schools Communications Coordinator Danette Reistad said any such statements were incorrect. She said no one from Alpha News attempted to contact anyone at the district to verify.
The video was posted by the Minnesota Parent Union, a parent advocacy group.
The video has since been deleted by Minnesota Parent Union. Faribault Public Schools shared the video on its Facebook page. Both have since deleted their posts.
Minnesota Parent Union did not respond to request for comment.
In his statement, Bente also said district representatives have met with community members and Minnesota Pork Producers representatives “to create a plan to improve education regarding meal options and ingredient identification.”
“It is important to Faribault Public Schools that our students, families, and staff know what ingredients are in their food, the statement concluded. “As a district, we remain committed to serving our students with nutritious meals that respect their medical requirements, dietary restrictions and cultural beliefs.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.