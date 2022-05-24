With millions of dollars in shortfalls projected over the coming years and a crucial levy close to expiring, Faribault’s Public School Board is preparing to go to the voters this fall, and perhaps next, with some big asks.
In order to get a sense of public attitudes toward the district, and just how large of a financial commitment taxpayers may be willing to swallow, the School Board voted on Monday night to commission a survey.
Conducted by public accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly, the survey will take place this summer. It will ask 350 randomly selected and demographically representative respondents 35 questions, the content of which is still to be determined by district staff and the board.
While not included in the contract agreed upon at Monday’s meeting, outgoing Superintendent Todd Sesker strongly encouraged the board to consider funding a follow up survey as well following any fall referendum, regardless of the results.
With a price tag of around $25,000, the survey won’t come cheap. With the district already grappling with significant budget cuts amid declining enrollment, inflation and special education funding that has failed to keep up with costs, the price tag gave some board members pause.
Richard Olson was the only member of the board to ultimately vote against the survey. Olson cited public concern about the survey’s cost. He also argued that members of the public have plenty of ways to make their opinion known, and the board has plenty of avenues to listen to the public.
“I don’t think we need a survey,” he said. “I think people email the board, give us a call, even speak in front of us. To me, that’s a survey. We want people to contact us.”
Board member Casie Steeves said she was also concerned about the survey’s significant price tag. However, she said she ultimately came to the conclusion the survey would provide highly valuable information on the public mood.
“Our community has said over and over again, 'Ask us. Keep us informed and ask us,'” Steeves said. “While it is a lot of money, I think I have to support it because I want to know what Tom, Dick and Harry have to say, and what their capacity is.”
Board member John Bellingham emphasized that the survey could provide usefulness far beyond a potential upcoming referendums. By giving the board a better sense of the public’s views, he said the survey could help to inform the board’s views on a wide variety of issues.
While the survey may represent a significant expenditure of taxpayer dollars, Board Chair Chad Wolff said a failed referendum would represent a significant waste of resources. By tailoring the referendum to suit the public’s wishes, he argued a better outcome could be achieved.
“If this board approves to go out for a levy, we want to do everything we can to move forward with a levy that the community will support and that matches their wants and desires,” he said.
The stakes of an operating referendum would be high. Even as the state government is currently enjoying a rosy fiscal picture, some districts across the state have not enjoyed the same fiscal cushion and have had to make substantial cuts.
Faribault’s School Board already approved $1 million in cuts earlier this year, and Sesker warned that without an additional operating levy, roughly $2 million in additional cuts would likely be needed to keep the district in healthy financial shape.
With a deal to provide additional K-12 education funding failing to secure final passage before the end of the Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 session, hopes for a crucial boost from the state have dimmed, leaving the district’s future more than ever in the hands of local voters.
Referendum options
In addition to potentially securing new funding, the board has just two years left in which to secure renewal of the 10-year operating levy approved by voters in 2013. It provides more than $2 million in annual revenue for the district.
Jeff Seeley, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, gave a presentation to the board regarding its best options for putting a potential extension or expansion of the 2013 levy before voters, as well as for affordably financing capital projects.
Seeley emphasized that the surest way to avoid losing the 2013 levy would be to offer voters a clean vote on whether to renew it or not, without any additional funding or changes. He said levy renewal votes have an extremely high rate of success, in part because they do not need to include language indicating the voter is voting for a tax increase.
Other alternatives would be for the district to request a new levy providing even more funding for the district. Such a levy could replace and incorporate the other levy currently on the books, which was approved in 2019 and is about one-third of the size of the 2013 levy.
While one of these arrangements could secure additional funding in a streamlined manner, either option would require the ballot to notify voters that approval would come with a tax increase, significantly lowering the chance of success.
Because losing the 2013 levy could be so devastating to the district’s finances, Seeley said that a two-part question offering voters a straight renewal and the option to add a new levy on top of it could be a wise fallback option.
“I think in certain situations, two questions makes a lot of sense,” he said. “In your situation, that renewal is going to be critical.”
While averting huge cuts to the district’s operating budget is the first priority, Seeley said the district has real opportunities to fund robust capital projects by bringing a capital project levy to the voters next year.
The district’s debt service levy is set to drop by more than $2 million after fiscal year 2023, as bonds issued in 2017 expire. The district could bring to voters a proposal to continue to collect that funding for new projects without increasing taxes.
Over the next 20 years, Seeley said keeping the district’s capital project levy at current levels could provide more than $30 million for capital projects. As with operating levies, he said the public often finds it easier to approve a referendum if it does not include a net tax increase.
“If you’re going to take some action when these plans expire, then you need to have that conversation now,” he said.