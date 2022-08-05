Her students were all incarcerated men. But it wasn’t their criminal backgrounds that Dana Sikkila found the most challenging. It was the diversity of their art skills and confidence levels.

"Art Inside” exhibit

Dana Sikkila hangs works from artists at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault for the "Art Inside” exhibit at her 410 Project gallery in Mankato. (Photo courtesy of 410 Project)
"36 and Counting"

Artist Mika D. says this about the inspiration of his work, "36 and Counting": "After 36 foster houses later and I still haven't found a home. All homes on the outside look the same."

 
"Fighting Demons"

Artist "Black M." says his work, "Fighting Demons," is about personal demons.
"Tempest Tossed"

"Tempest Tossed" by Johnny M. is a "representation of being close to the end of a long struggle, hope at the ending."

