Fans of Grand Theft Auto V now can drive the Faribault Police Department’s squad cars inside the virtual world. Some people advocate against video games like GTA V, arguing that they promote violence. Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin and others say the games are harmless entertainment.
The gaming and live-streaming communities saw a major influx of people during the coronavirus pandemic, largely due to the socially-distanced interaction that online gaming provides. One of the games that got a lot of attention in these communities was Grand Theft Auto V.
The rise in role-playing servers, where players can create a character and take on a specific role within the virtual world, was boosted by the pandemic. In these servers, players are able to take on the roles of a semi-truck driver, garbage person, fast-food worker and even drug dealer.
Some of the most-viewed livestreamers took on the role of law enforcement within the game. The virtual cops pull people over, get into high-speed chases and put criminal players into jail.
Alongside the rise in GTA RP (role play), a similar rise in “modding” came during the pandemic. Many mods can change the way the game is played. Most are aesthetic mods, changing or adding new clothes, cars and other art within the game.
“Officer Enzo,” a policeman in the virtual world, released his own mod pack in March, which allowed players to virtually drive the same police cars as the real-life Faribault Police Department.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin expressed his interest in the pack.
“Obviously, it’s kind of a compliment, because someone has seen out squad cars and thought, ‘It’s pretty good; let’s replicate that in a video game,’” said Sherwin. “There’s obviously a lot of different types of cars to choose from, so I think it’s kind of cool. It gives it a local flavor.”
While the in-game squad cars don’t say Faribault, they do feature the Fleur De Lis, the city symbol that can be seen on the FPD’s real-life vehicles. On the side of the digital vehicles, Faribault is replaced with Los Santos, the name of the fictional city in which GTA V is set.
Violence in video games
One member of the Faribault Police Department felt that GTA V and similar video games promote violence. But Sherwin said he feels they are a hyperbolic reflection of society. He also mentioned the popularity of action movies, which get a lot less media attention than video games.
“I think most people recognize video games for what they are,” Sherwin said. “I do think there are some video games that kids shouldn’t play. That’s why they have a rating system and, you know, the Grand Theft Auto enterprise certainly falls within the mature rating. It’s not something I’d let a 9-year-old play.”
Not only does Sherwin not have a problem with these kinds of games, he even owned and played a previous installment of Grand Theft Auto on the original Xbox. He also said he and his son have bonded while playing similar games together.
“I remember it was a snowy day over winter break,” he said. “He and I sat down and played Ghost Recon (a first-person shooter game) and that was the most fun couple of days. He still talks about it, you know, because it was fun. That’s what it’s supposed to be.”
Swatting
Although the pastime can be a healthy outlet for social interaction, online feuds have contributed to a rise in swatting. That is when someone makes a false report in an attempt to coerce a violent response from law enforcement.
Typically, someone will use an app that makes a fake phone number and call in a serious threat.
Sherwin gave an example of someone in Rochester who called to report that they’d murdered their wife and would soon murder their child. But when they arrived on the scene, a couple was inside the house and eating dinner.
A few extreme cases, like an incident involving a department where Sherwin was previously employed, have resulted in someone being fatally shot by police.
Sherwin recalled a few times swatting happened when he worked in Rochester, and Patrol Captain Dave Dillon confirmed it has happened a few times in Faribault. Of course, it’s nowhere near as common as in large cities, according to the officers.
“I think as long as people recognize what games are for — they’re entertainment, not reality,” said Sherwin. “You know, you get sucked into those online-gamer feuds and then it crosses a line, but that’s going to happen. That could happen if you’re in school or whatever ... People are going to have feuds — it’s natural. With the social aspect of video games, you’re gonna get that type of controversy.”
Even still, policies surrounding responding to false reports exist in most, if not all, departments, according to Sherwin. While he said it’s important to treat all calls as real, there are warning signs that can help identify real calls and fake calls, like using an unknown number or a text-to-voice app.
While this is phenomenon has risen from the online gaming community, Sherwin said he feels the positive aspects greatly outweigh this uncommon negative.