police car.png

The police vehicles included in the mod pack are, “loosely based off of Faribault Police Department,” according to the creator, “Officer Enzo.” (Image courtesy of Officer Enzo)
SUV GTA.png

The fictional Los Santos Police Department vehicles in Grand Theft Auto V can now sport the same design as the real Faribault Police Department. (Image courtesy of “Officer Enzo”)
Ford Explorer - IRL.JPG

The real-life Ford Explorer served as inspiration for the police cars in Grand Theft Auto V. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Fans of Grand Theft Auto V now can drive the Faribault Police Department’s squad cars inside the virtual world. Some people advocate against video games like GTA V, arguing that they promote violence. Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin and others say the games are harmless entertainment.

Chief John Sherwin.JPG

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin doesn’t object to adults and older youth playing violent video games like Grand Theft Auto.(Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments