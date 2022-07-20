A four-story apartment building and an expanded auto repair business are proposed in Faribault.
The Planning Commission gave its endorsements for the 77-unit apartment complex and Malecha Auto Body Monday.
The City Council will hear the automotive development proposal next Tuesday. It will hold a public hearing on tax increment financing requested for the apartments next month.
Hamilton Real Estate Group wants to build the apartments on a portion of city land, east of Willow Street, south of the viaduct, on the former VP Online property. The company built Hillside Apartments on nearby Division Street, and owner Mac Hamilton said the vacancy rate has been about 1%.
“The demand has been strong, which is why we’re interested in building another building,” Hamilton told the Planning Commission Monday.
Market rental rates will be charged in the building, which will have a rooftop terrace overlooking the river and other amenities, and will have 27 interior garages and 102 outdoor parking spaces.
The city also is planning to construct a public parking lot on the eastern edge of the site to serve both Teepee Tonka Park and a future viaduct park.
The city also owns land south of the proposed apartment site, including the former Lockerby and Sons of Silence properties. Much of it will be needed for a regional stormwater treatment pond. A developer also is interested in building senior housing.
The Xcel Energy substation will remain at its current location. An existing trail will be realigned but will continue to run through the property.
The Planning Commission, which is an advisory body to the City Council, reviewed the development plans and held a public hearing Monday. Commissioners then recommended the council approve rezoning, a conditional use permit and other measures to allow for the apartment complex and be ready for the senior development.
Hamilton Real Estate Group will purchase its portion of the property from the city but will be requesting financing assistance via tax increment financing. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on that topic Aug. 10.
Mac Hamilton said he hopes to break ground in September and complete construction next summer.
City Planner David Wanberg said a proposal for senior housing is expected in the coming months and that the developer hopes to begin construction in the spring. That development might include one or two buildings, he said.
Auto repair expansion
Malecha Auto Body owner William Malecha wants to move and expand into a new 10,400-square-foot building on the northeast side of town.
William Malecha owns the now undeveloped property on Second Avenue NW at Highway 3, next to a planned new Kwik Trip.
City Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock said the steel and brick building will include nine vehicle repair bays, a wash bay and offices.
Automotive sales are proposed in a parking lot in front of the building. Malecha said he sells vehicles only occasionally.
“The car sales is 5% of our business. It’s minimal,” he said.
A space behind two existing houses will be fenced off and used for outdoor vehicle storage. Malecha said that area will be used primarily for short-term storage of crashed vehicles that have been deemed totaled.
Malecha said the new building and designated storage area will allow him to expand and keep the new site looking more attractive than his sometimes overcrowded site, which also is on Second Avenue NW.
“We’re out of room,” he said Monday. “I love what I do. I want to be proud of it. I want it to look good.”
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the development, with a long list of conditions, including a system to prevent any leaking automotive oil from reaching storm drains.