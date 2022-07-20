A four-story apartment building and an expanded auto repair business are proposed in Faribault.

VP Online property

The former VP Online property, which is now owned by the city, is the proposed site of an apartment building. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Apartment rendering

This architectural rendering shows the four-story, 77-unit apartment building proposed on the former VP Online property near the viaduct. (Image from city of Faribault)
Malecha Auto Body,

The owner of Malecha Auto Body, currently located at 1320 Second Ave. NW, wants to build a new shop on a larger site on the same street. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

