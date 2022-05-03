The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault.
Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Both of Faribault's facilities, like many others across the country, have been struggling to maintain adequate staffing. Consolidation will allow staff to work more efficiently and ease the shortage, Halpert said.
"By combining our campuses, we will have ample staff to allow us to take care of even more residents and continue to be a staple of the Faribault community," he said.
The 25 residents and 35 staff at Pleasant Manor have been offered rooms and employment at The Emeralds.
The Emeralds currently has around 60 residents and 90 available rooms, according to Halpert. The facility is undergoing remodeling, including reopening of some shuttered patient rooms.
The Emeralds will soon have a new capacity of 119 residents. It is accepting new residents in addition to those who are moving, Halpert said. There also are some staff positions still open.
A re-opening open house will be announced in coming months.
The move will be complete by the end of June. Some residents are eager to make the move before then and may begin moving as soon as next week, Halpert said.
The Pleasant View Estates assisted living facility, located on the same campus as Pleasant Manor, will remain open.
No plans have yet been decided for the Pleasant Manor building once it is vacated, Halpert said. Expanding Pleasant View Estates is one possibility if the company determines there is enough demand for assisted living.
It's the second consolidation by Monarch Healthcare Management in recent months. A merger in Redwood Falls occurred for similar reasons and was a success, the CEO said.