Two Faribault men are facing felony charges after a confrontation over a rubbish fire Thursday night.
Joseph Stephens Mizell, 34, allegedly hit Lance David Geyer, 54, with a hammer. Geyer allegedly threatened Mizell with a flashlight he was pretending was a gun. Police believed both men were intoxicated.
Mizell was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Friday in Rice County District Court. Geyer was charged with felony terroristic threats.
Police officers were called to a burning complaint at 728 Division St. a little after 10 p.m. A witness reported there was a confrontation and one man, later identified as Guyer, had a gun, according to the court charging complaints.
Officers saw a fire with paint cans and other prohibited materials burning.
They found Geyer with a bleeding and swollen arm. Geyer said Mizell hit him with a hammer. Mizell had a cut on his palm and initially refused to talk to police.
Geyer was questioned further and said Mizell, his neighbor, was moving away and had been burning large trash fires. Mizell reportedly burned a spool of wire that belonged to Geyer.
Geyer said he had a flashlight in one hand and a small folding knife in his other hand. He said he did not threaten Mizell before Mizell hit him with the hammer.
When asked about the witness report that he had a gun, Geyer reportedly said he “might” have told Mizell and the witness his flashlight was a gun. He said he held it in a way that it might have been mistaken for a gun, the charges say.
Mizell then briefly spoke to police and claimed the witness burned the wire. He reported Geyer came out with a knife and a gun and threatened to kill him. He denied hitting Geyer with a hammer.
Both men were arrested and were released from jail Friday. Mizell will make a first court appearance on May 25 and Geyer on June 22.